LEWIS BLACK: OFF THE RAILS Announced On the Warner Theatre Main Stage, December 2

The Warner Theatre will welcome comedian Lewis Black when he hits the road on his Off the Rails Tour and stops in Torrington on Friday, December 2 at 8 pm. Tickets are on sale to Warner Members on Wednesday, March 23 at 10 am and to the General Public Friday, March 25 at 10 am.

Black is one of the most prolific and popular performers working today. He executes a brilliant trifecta as a stand-up comedian, actor, and author. Receiving critical acclaim, he performs more than 200 nights annually, to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. He is one of a few performers to sell out multiple renowned theaters, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Brooks Atkinson Theatre, New York City Center, the Main Stage at the Mirage in Las Vegas, and a sold-out Broadway run at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City.

His live performances provide a cathartic release of anger and disillusionment for his audience. He is a passionate performer who is a more pissed-off optimist than a mean-spirited curmudgeon. Lewis is the rare comic who can cause an audience to laugh themselves into incontinence while making compelling points about the absurdity of our world.

Lewis Black does a live streaming show called THE RANT IS DUE at the end of each of his standup performances. This show is written by the audience watching throughout the world and also by the audience in the area of each show. With so much to get off their chests, people use Lewis' platform to Rant about what is on their minds. These rants are now also available on his podcast, Lewis Black's Rantcast.

Lewis Black continues as the longest running contributor to THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central. He has had comedy specials on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and Epix. In 2001, he won Best Male Stand-Up at the American Comedy Awards. He has released eight comedy albums, including the 2007 GRAMMY Award-winning The Carnegie Hall Performance. He won his second GRAMMY Award for his album Stark Raving Black and has published three bestselling books: Nothing's Sacred (Simon & Schuster, 2005), Me of Little Faith (Riverhead Books, 2008) and I'm Dreaming of a Black Christmas (Riverhead Books, 2010). In 2012, he performed eight sell-out shows at Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway as well as did one of his two HBO Specials BLACK ON BROADWAY. In 2015, Black notably voiced the character "Anger" in the Academy Award winning film from Pixar, "Inside Out."

To purchase tickets or become a Warner Member, visit warnertheatre.org.