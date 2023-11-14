Kevin James to Bring OWLS DON'T WALK Tour to the Warner Theatre in May

Comedian Kevin James will visit the historic Warner Theatre in Torrington, CT. The performance will happen on Friday, May 17 at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17 at 10 am at Click Here or the Warner Theatre box office at (860) 489-7180. 

Kevin James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. After being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, he signed a network development deal to create his own sitcom. 

The King of Queens, which premiered in 1998, ran for nine seasons on CBS with James starring and executive producing, and it garnered him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The show concluded its run in 2007 but continues to air daily in syndication across the country and around the world. James also starred in, and executive produced The Crew, a sitcom set in the world of NASCAR and is currently developing a single camera comedy (both for Netflix). 

James was the producer, co-writer, and star of the hit comedies Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 & 2, Zookeeper, and Here Comes The Boom. James made his feature film debut in Columbia Pictures’ Hitch starring opposite Will Smith, and starred alongside Adam Sandler in Pixels, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, and Hubie Halloween. He starred in the feature True Memoirs of an International Assassin for Netflix, the independent action thriller Becky, and starred in and produced Home Team for Netflix. 

All tickets can be purchased at Click Here or by calling the Warner Theatre box office at (860) 489-7180. 




