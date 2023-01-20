Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KIDZ BOP to Perform Two Shows at Stamford's Palace Theatre in June on 2023 Tour

The show will feature new songs, choreography, special effects, and the return of the Daddy Dance Off, giving dads the chance to show off their dance moves.

Jan. 20, 2023  

KIDZ BOP to Perform Two Shows at Stamford's Palace Theatre in June on 2023 Tour

KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, announced its brand-new tour, KIDZ BOP Never Stop, kicking off with two shows at Stamford's Palace Theatre on Saturday, June 24 (6:00 pm) and Sunday, June 25 (2:00 pm). Presented by The Palace Theatre and Parachute Concerts, the ultimate pop concert for kids (and their parents!) returns by popular demand after two sold-out shows in 2021.

Public tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 27 at 10:00am. To purchase tickets, call The Palace Box Office at (203) 325-4466 or visit www.palacestamford.org.

The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour introduces four new KIDZ BOP Kids - Jackson, Kiya, Shila, and Tyler - who will perform today's biggest hits live on stage. The tour announcement coincides with the release of 'KIDZ BOP 2023,' the biggest KIDZ BOP album of the year, including pop hits like "Anti-Hero," "About That Time," "Sunroof," and "Late Night Talking." Fans can expect to hear songs from 'KIDZ BOP 2023' and other pop hits performed by the KIDZ BOP Kids.

The family-friendly show will feature new songs, choreography, special effects, and the return of the Daddy Dance Off, giving dads the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage. KIDZ BOP has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams globally since 2001. Additional fall tour dates will be announced later this year.

The Palace Theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford, CT. For the latest news and updates, follow @ThePalaceTheatreStamford on Facebook and @PalaceStamford on Twitter and Instagram.

About The Palace Theatre
The 1,630-seat Palace Theatre is dedicated to performing arts of all genres - music, dance, theatre and comedy. In addition to hosting world-renowned performers in each of those fields, the Palace partners with arts organizations like the Stamford Symphony and Connecticut Ballet for their performances. The Theatre's three floors encompass a deeper-than-typical Broadway-size stage, a café, a Learning Center, a theatre-long art gallery and a magnificent glass-walled promenade. The Palace is dedicated to providing exciting entertainment that enriches the cultural, educational, economic, and social life of the community. For the latest news and updates, follow @ThePalaceTheatreStamford on Facebook and @PalaceStamford on Twitter and Instagram.

About KIDZ BOP


KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest global pop hits, "sung by kids for kids." Since its launch, the family-friendly music brand has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams. KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. The music franchise is expanding internationally and currently records in 5 different languages. KIDZ BOP is Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kid Artist" for eleven consecutive years. The brand has its own dedicated channel on SiriusXM - KIDZ BOP Radio (Channel 79) -- where it's all KIDZ BOP, all the time. KIDZ BOP has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history-The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand-have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit KIDZBOP.com. KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.




Palace Theater 2ND ACT SERIES Announces Call For Storytellers Photo
Palace Theater 2ND ACT SERIES Announces Call For Storytellers
Waterbury's Palace Theater is seeking presenters 50 years and older with inspiring, compelling, or interesting second act stories to share in front of an audience as part of its 2nd Act Series.
stop/time Dance Theaters STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE Comes to Playhouse On Park in March Photo
stop/time Dance Theater's STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE Comes to Playhouse On Park in March
stop/time dance theater is Playhouse on Park's resident dance company; conceived, directed, and choreographed by Darlene Zoller. stop/time dance theater is gearing up to take the stage for their next annual production, STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE, running March 22nd - April 2nd. 
Playhouse On Parks COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues On March 4 Photo
Playhouse On Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues On March 4
Come to Playhouse on Park for 90 minutes of laughs on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at 8pm. Kevin Israel and Casey Balsham are set to co-headline. BYOB!
Jane Austens PRIDE & PREJUDICE Announced At Cheney Hall Photo
Jane Austen's PRIDE & PREJUDICE Announced At Cheney Hall
Experience Christopher Baker's acclaimed stage adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved masterpiece, Pride & Prejudice.

More Hot Stories For You


Palace Theater 2ND ACT SERIES Announces Call For StorytellersPalace Theater 2ND ACT SERIES Announces Call For Storytellers
January 19, 2023

Waterbury's Palace Theater is seeking presenters 50 years and older with inspiring, compelling, or interesting second act stories to share in front of an audience as part of its 2nd Act Series.
stop/time Dance Theater's STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE Comes to Playhouse On Park in Marchstop/time Dance Theater's STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE Comes to Playhouse On Park in March
January 19, 2023

stop/time dance theater is Playhouse on Park's resident dance company; conceived, directed, and choreographed by Darlene Zoller. stop/time dance theater is gearing up to take the stage for their next annual production, STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE, running March 22nd - April 2nd. 
Playhouse On Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues On March 4Playhouse On Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues On March 4
January 18, 2023

Come to Playhouse on Park for 90 minutes of laughs on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at 8pm. Kevin Israel and Casey Balsham are set to co-headline. BYOB!
Jane Austen's PRIDE & PREJUDICE Announced At Cheney HallJane Austen's PRIDE & PREJUDICE Announced At Cheney Hall
January 18, 2023

Experience Christopher Baker's acclaimed stage adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved masterpiece, Pride & Prejudice.
Windham Theatre Guild Presents BLACKADEMICS Next MonthWindham Theatre Guild Presents BLACKADEMICS Next Month
January 18, 2023

The WTG is celebrating Black History Month with Blackademics by Idris Goodwin. Performances are February 3, 4, 10, & 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM, and February 5 & 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM.
share