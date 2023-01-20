KIDZ BOP to Perform Two Shows at Stamford's Palace Theatre in June on 2023 Tour

KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, announced its brand-new tour, KIDZ BOP Never Stop, kicking off with two shows at Stamford's Palace Theatre on Saturday, June 24 (6:00 pm) and Sunday, June 25 (2:00 pm). Presented by The Palace Theatre and Parachute Concerts, the ultimate pop concert for kids (and their parents!) returns by popular demand after two sold-out shows in 2021.

Public tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 27 at 10:00am. To purchase tickets, call The Palace Box Office at (203) 325-4466 or visit www.palacestamford.org.

The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour introduces four new KIDZ BOP Kids - Jackson, Kiya, Shila, and Tyler - who will perform today's biggest hits live on stage. The tour announcement coincides with the release of 'KIDZ BOP 2023,' the biggest KIDZ BOP album of the year, including pop hits like "Anti-Hero," "About That Time," "Sunroof," and "Late Night Talking." Fans can expect to hear songs from 'KIDZ BOP 2023' and other pop hits performed by the KIDZ BOP Kids.

The family-friendly show will feature new songs, choreography, special effects, and the return of the Daddy Dance Off, giving dads the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage. KIDZ BOP has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams globally since 2001. Additional fall tour dates will be announced later this year.

The Palace Theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford, CT. For the latest news and updates, follow @ThePalaceTheatreStamford on Facebook and @PalaceStamford on Twitter and Instagram.

About The Palace Theatre

The 1,630-seat Palace Theatre is dedicated to performing arts of all genres - music, dance, theatre and comedy. In addition to hosting world-renowned performers in each of those fields, the Palace partners with arts organizations like the Stamford Symphony and Connecticut Ballet for their performances. The Theatre's three floors encompass a deeper-than-typical Broadway-size stage, a café, a Learning Center, a theatre-long art gallery and a magnificent glass-walled promenade. The Palace is dedicated to providing exciting entertainment that enriches the cultural, educational, economic, and social life of the community. For the latest news and updates, follow @ThePalaceTheatreStamford on Facebook and @PalaceStamford on Twitter and Instagram.

About KIDZ BOP



KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest global pop hits, "sung by kids for kids." Since its launch, the family-friendly music brand has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams. KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. The music franchise is expanding internationally and currently records in 5 different languages. KIDZ BOP is Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kid Artist" for eleven consecutive years. The brand has its own dedicated channel on SiriusXM - KIDZ BOP Radio (Channel 79) -- where it's all KIDZ BOP, all the time. KIDZ BOP has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history-The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand-have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit KIDZBOP.com. KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.