José Rivera's OUR NAME MEANS DREAM to be Presented at TheaterWorks Hartford

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TheaterWorks Hartford will complete its 2024–2025 season with Your Name Means Dream from Obie award-winning playwright and Academy Award-nominee José Rivera (The Motorcycle Diaries, A Hundred Years of Solitude on Netflix) who also directs. Running June 3 - July 6, 2025, this evocative new play looks at humanity in the digital age.

Set in the not-too-distant future, Aislin is old and isolated in her messy New York City walk-up. She pines for a simpler, analog past when her son sends a sensational new caretaker who is not quite human…but she’s getting there.

Your Name Means Dream stars Sara Koviak as Stacy and Anne O’Sullivan as Aislin.

“I'm so happy to be returning to TheaterWorks Hartford after their long-ago production of my play Cloud Tectonics,” remarked playwright and director José Rivera. “Hartford has been a theatre home for me for a long time and over many productions -- and now it's the perfect home for Your Name Means Dream!”

“We’re thrilled to welcome back Academy Award-nominee José Rivera to TheaterWorks Hartford,” said Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero. “José will be directing his newest work, Your Name Means Dream, a play that shines a light on how technology presses against our humanity. I love how it speaks with humor and compassion to this moment in time and inspires conversation about how we navigate the world moving forward. Throughout season 2024-2025, we embraced dreamers – Your Name Means Dream feels like the perfect piece to close our season.”

The creative team for Your Name Means Dream includes Misha Kachman (set design), Risa Ando (costume design), Yichen Zhou (lighting design), David Remedios (sound design), Paulina “Pau” Tobar (Assistant Director), Rob Ruggiero (producing artistic director), Mike Lenaghan (director of production), and Tom Kosis (production stage manager).

Performances of Your Name Means Dream will take place June 3 – July 6, 2025 at TheaterWorks Hartford’s historic home, located at 233 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT. Critics are welcome starting Saturday, June 7, which also serves as the opening. The running time is 2 hours, one intermission.

The performance schedule is Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2:30pm with additional performances at 1pm on June 18 and 26, no performances on July 4, and performances at noon and 4pm on July 5.

Comments

Best Original Score - Live Standings Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 25% David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson , Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 22% Julia Mattison, Noel Carey - Death Becomes Her - 18% Vote Now!