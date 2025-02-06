JACK AND THE BEANSTALK to be Presented at The Ballard Institute

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To kick off its 2025 Spring Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will welcome back UConn Puppet Arts alumnus Jim Napolitano of Nappy’s Puppets to perform Jack and the Beanstalk on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.



Though English in origin, Jack has become a true American folk hero. Jack and the Beanstalk by Nappy’s Puppets focuses on Jack and his many adventures; from Jack be Nimble, Jack Horner, and Big Jack and Little Jack, to the popular Jack and the Beanstalk. Based on Appalachian folk tales collected by Richard Chase, Jack and the Beanstalk utilizes the ancient art of shadow puppetry in a new and innovative way. With songs and stories and well over 80 handcrafted shadow puppets, Nappy's Jack and the Beanstalk is sure to delight young and old.­­­­­

Jim Napolitano (Nappy’s Puppets) is a native of Milford, Conn., and a graduate of UConn’s Puppet Arts Program. After completion of his degree, Jim worked with Bits and Pieces Puppet Theater, performing around the country and world, including Japan's National Culture Center and Taiwan's National Theater.

