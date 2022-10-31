Ivoryton Playhouse to Present WINTER WONDERETTES Beginning in November
Winter Wonderettes will run from November 17th through December 18th.
WINTER WONDERETTES will open at the Ivoryton Playhouse on Thursday, November 17th and runs through Sunday, December 18th, 2022. Tickets are available online at ivorytonplayhouse.org.
It's 1968, and we are at the Annual Christmas Party at Essex Hardware Store! The quartet of Missy, Suzy, Betty Jean and Cindy Lou, first introduced to us in THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES has decorated the store and is now prepared to provide the entertainment. And what a fun night of entertainment it is! All your favorite holiday songs, including great '60s versions of classics such as "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," "Jingle Bell Rock," "Run, Rudolph, Run," and "Winter Wonderland,"- the result is, of course, marvelous! There are lots of laughs and audience participation. A magical night of fun for the whole family, filled with the spirit of the season.
This zany and effervescent evening, with all the festive feels, is directed by J. Clayton Winters and choreographed by Elizabeth McGuire. Musical direction is by Mark Ceppetelli, set design by Martin Marchitto, lighting design by Marcus Abbott and costume design by Elizabeth Saylor.
The cast are all new to the Ivoryton stage: *Katie M. Bates plays Missy, *Daron Elaine Cockerell plays Cindy Lou, Meagan Lewis-Michelson plays Betty Jean and *Emily Kay Shrader plays Suzy. Jordan Adams is swing.
Performance times are Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm; evening performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm. There are no performances on November 23rd,24th,or 25th for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Tickets are $55 for adults, $50 for seniors, and $25 for students. Tickets are available online at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860.767.7318. (For information on group rates, please call the box office.) For more information on the entire 2022 season, visit ivorytonplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.
*Denotes a member of Actors Equity
Photo Credit: Ivoryton Playhouse
