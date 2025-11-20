Ivoryton Playhouse To Present World-Premiere PLAYHOUSE HOLIDAY JAMBOREE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ivoryton Playhouse will open the world-premiere PLAYHOUSE HOLIDAY JAMBOREE this week, launching a new holiday program created, written, and co-directed by staff members Ben Hope and Katie Barton.

The production will introduce an original blend of seasonal music, winter folklore, and storytelling designed as a hometown-inspired variety show. Previews begin November 20, followed by an official opening on November 21, with performances scheduled through December 21.

The show incorporates custom jingles written specifically for local sponsors, each introducing a thematic segment of the evening. Barton said, “We wanted to celebrate the season while also celebrating our community. These jingles let us highlight the local businesses and supporters who helped make our annual fundraiser happen this year, and weaving them into a show built right here at home makes the whole thing feel very personal. It's the exact blend of holiday and hometown spirit we were hoping for.”

A cast of multi-instrumentalists and storytellers will guide audiences through four distinct sections of the performance, featuring live underscoring, vocal harmonies, seasonal anecdotes, and a concluding spiritual segment. Conceived by Hope and Barton as a contemporary homage to classic holiday specials, the production is designed as an all-ages program rooted in local tradition and community engagement.

CAST

The cast features Sam Sherwood*, Margaret Dudasik*, Larry Tobias*, Morgan Morse*, Macy Robinson*, and Elizabeth Nestlerode*. (*Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.)

TICKETING INFORMATION

Performances will run November 20–December 21 at Ivoryton Playhouse, 103 Main Street, Ivoryton, CT. Standard performance times include Wednesdays at 2 p.m. (beginning after opening week), Thursdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (with no matinee during opening week), and Sundays at 2 p.m. There will be no performances November 26–28. Tickets are available online or by calling the box office at (860) 767-7318. The production has an approximate runtime of two hours, including one 15-minute intermission.