Individual Ticket Sales For Season 11 At Playhouse On Park On Sale Now

Prepare yourself for an amazing year of theater from the "crowning jewel" of West Hartford! Tickets for Playhouse on Park's 2019-2020 Main Stage Season are on sale now!

Season 11 Main Stage Series opens with Dan Goggin's musical comedy NUNSENSE, directed and choreographed by Playhouse co-founder and co-artistic director Darlene Zoller, September 18-October 19, followed by Barbara Lebow's A SHAYNA MAIDEL, a powerful and poignant drama exploring family, faith and forgiveness, October 30-November 17. TENDERLY: THE Rosemary Clooney MUSICAL will run January 15-February 2, 2020. Literature's greatest tale of latent love, Jane Austen's PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, runs Febrary 19-March 8, 2020. The breathtaking drama, UGLY LIES THE BONE by Lindsey Ferrentino, tells the story of a U.S. Army veteran's return home after a tour in Afghanistan. Directed by Playhouse co-founder and co-artistic director Sean Harris, April 22-May 10, 2020. IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU, book and lyrics by Brian Hargrove and music by Barbara Anselmi, is a wild musical farce with blushing brides, overbearing moms that closes Season 11, July 1-August 9, 2020.

Season 11 Special Events include:

SPAMILTON: AN AMERICAN PARODY, co-presented by The Bushnell and Playhouse on Park, running August 14-September 8, 2019.

David Sedaris' SANTALAND DIARIES runs December 4-December 22, 2019. A delightfully absurd look at the commercial Christmas season, Sedaris' sharp and hilarious observations have rapidly become one of the nation's most popular holiday shows. Playhouse on Park's production will feature one of the Playhouse's favorite actors, Peej Mele (Avenue Q, [title of show], Elf on the Shelf) as Crumpet. Directed by Sean Harris.

Playhouse on Park's resident dance company, stop/time dance theater, presents DIVAS, a thrilling dance revue celebrating the music and legacy of female performers, from Cher to Whitney to Tina! Conceived, directed, and choreographed by Playhouse co-artistic director and co-founder Darlene Zoller. DIVAS runs March 25-April 5, 2020. Divas may be added to a Season Eleven Subscription package, saving 20% over individual ticket sales.

Additional programming for Season Eleven includes Young Audience Series, Playwrights on Park Reading Series, and Comedy Nights.

New matinee options will be added to the Main Stage series: a Thursday preview matinee (with all tickets at $17.50!), a Tuesday matinee for the duration of each run, and a Saturday matinee for the duration of each run.

As always, your friends at the Playhouse have ensured you the highest quality professional productions at an affordable cost. Subscriptions are still available, complete with benefits throughout the season, and a 20% savings over individual ticket sales. Group sales are also a great option for book clubs, ladies night out, church or synagogue groups, and birthday parties. Purchase 10 tickets or more and save 10% off of regular ticket price and receive 1 additional complimentary ticket. Questions about our upcoming season? Please feel free to contact the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org for more information. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





