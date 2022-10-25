In-School Performances Are Now Booking For Playhouse On Park's Touring Production Of POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL
Field trips can be booked and brought to your school's auditorium Monday through Friday, March 6-31, 2023.
Playhouse on Park will present their first ever touring production, POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL. They are taking this show on the road and bringing it to schools through Playhouse Theatre Academy's LITERATURE ALIVE Field Trip Program. LITERATURE ALIVE is an opportunity to extend the classroom and experience live, professional theatre through Playhouse on Park. POLKADOTS is recommended for grades K-5. Field trips can be booked and brought to YOUR school's auditorium Monday through Friday, March 6-31, 2023.
As part of the field trip experience, the following will be provided: a study guide to prepare students for the production; a professional from Playhouse on Park will travel to your school and lead a workshop for students, teaching them about elements of the production; a post-show Q&A with the cast.
POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL follows 8-year-old Lily Polkadot who just moved to the "Squares Only" small town of Rockaway. As the first Polkadot in an all Square school, Lily faces an almost impossible task of gaining acceptance from her peers. From daily bullying to segregated drinking fountains, Lily's quest seems hopeless until she meets Sky, a shy Square boy whose curiosity for her unique polkadot skin blooms into an unexpected pal-ship. Inspired by the events of The Little Rock 9, Polkadots serves as a colorful history lesson for children, reminding them that our individual differences make us awesome, not outcasts. Book by Melvin Tunstall, IIII. Music by Greg Borowsky & Douglas Lyons. Lyrics by Douglas Lyons. Original Concept by Douglas Lyons.
About Playhouse Theatre Academy: Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students will learn from expert faculty who will share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Managed by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.
About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's own renowned, professional theatre. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.
To book POLKADOTS at your school, email education@playhousetheatregroup.org or call 860-523-5900 x16. To learn more about these offerings, visit www.playhousetheatreacademy.org
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 25, 2022
Watertown resident Dr. Charles McNair, the author of Soldiers of a Foreign War, will present a program on November 11, a 2pm as part of the Palace Theater's new I Wrote That! author talk series. A former primary care physician for 35 years, McNair began writing after serving in Vietnam and has now self-published two war novels, Soldiers of a Foreign War & In a Dark Wood, with a third currently in the works.
Frank Mastrone, Jeff Gurner & More to Star in LEND ME A TENOR at Music Theatre of Connecticut
October 24, 2022
Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage will continue their 36th MainStage Season with the hilarious Tony Award winning play, Lend Me A Tenor by Ken Ludwig. Lend Me A Tenor will run three weekends from November 4th – 20th, 2022 with performances on Fridays & Saturday at 8pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm.
Four Show Subscriptions Now On Sale For Playhouse On Park
October 21, 2022
There are four Main Stage shows remaining in Playhouse on Park's 14th Season, and subscribers save 20% off individual ticket prices.
Photos: Westport Country Playhouse Stages Pulitzer Prize-Nominated Play FROM THE MISSISSIPPI DELTA
October 21, 2022
Westport Country Playhouse will stage the gripping tale of determination, hope, motivation, and inspiration, “From the Mississippi Delta,” written by Endesha Ida Mae Holland, Ph.D., and directed by Goldie E. Patrick, from October 18 - 30. The play was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize and won a Los Angeles Drama-Logue Award. See photos from the production.
Playhouse On Park's 2022-23 Theatre For Young Audiences Series Kicks Off With A CHARLES DICKENS CHRISTMAS
October 21, 2022
The time has come to plan your holiday family outings! Come to Playhouse on Park for A CHARLES DICKENS CHRISTMAS, running December 10-29, 2022. This production is a part of Playhouse on Park's Theatre for Young Audiences series. It's recommended for grades 3-8, but offers fun for the entire family!