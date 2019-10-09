Holiday Bazaar Announced At The Firehouse Gallery

The Milford Arts Council (The MAC) is calling all artists, artisans, and craftsmen to participate in a holiday pop-up bazaar hosted by the MAC's Firehouse Gallery in Walnut Beach. The bazaar will run for two weekends from November 30th through December 8th - Fridays and Saturdays 12-5pm.

Load-in is November 23rd 12-4pm, and vendors must be present during bazaar hours to run sales. Deadline for submission is October 26th. Visit https://www.milfordarts.org/holiday-bazaar to submit an application.

This bazaar was wildly popular in its first year in 2018 as a holiday feast for the eyes with special one-of-a-kind gifts of paintings, jewelry, pottery, soaps, scarves, and so much more.

Specially wrapped gift memberships and gift certificates for performances and activities at the MAC and Firehouse Gallery are available at milfordarts.org/holiday-gift-card-lp.





