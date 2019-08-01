Goodspeed Training Program For Local Students Offers Fall And Spring Semesters

Do you know a young musical theatre performer who's eager to learn more? The Goodspeed Kids Company Academy is the perfect way for students ages 7 to 18 to hone their musical theatre performance skills all in one place. Academy classes will be taught by professional teaching artists who share Goodspeed's passion for arts education and an enthusiasm for working with young performers - cultivating the next generation of musical theatre artists. With weekly classes in acting, vocal performance, dance, and musical theatre performance, young performers will gain all the skills they need in order to succeed in auditions, rehearsals, and performances. Each semester will culminate in an informal studio showcase for family, friends, and the Goodspeed community.



Goodspeed is proud to continue its enduring commitment to education and outreach in the performing arts with the new Kids Company Academy. Now, the Home of the American Musical will also be a creative center for local youth to train in performance techniques, work collaboratively with their peers, and experience the joy of participating in musical theatre firsthand.

The Kids Company Academy is a continuation of recent youth-oriented programming beginning with last season's production of Lionel Bart's Oliver!, which featured the first Goodspeed Kids Company as the children's ensemble. In the spring and summer of 2019, Goodspeed offered the Kids Company Master Class Series, a selection of monthly workshops on different musical theatre topics, such as: Musical Theatre Dance, Vocal Performance, Audition Technique, and Songwriting. "The progression of the Kids Company has been a really exciting opportunity for Goodspeed," said Education Director Erin Coffey. "We believe this is an important endeavor for us as an organization that nurtures the talents of young artists as well as for local students seeking more opportunities in the arts. Arts education is a valuable tool in developing not only technical performance skills but also life skills like empathy, communication, collaboration, and expression."

Classes in the Kids Company Academy run on a semester schedule, beginning on Monday, September 9. See below for class descriptions, pricing, and registration details.

To register, call Education Assistant Elizabeth Guilbert at 860.615.0352. Limited spots. Financial assistance may be available.

CLASS OPTIONS:

Vocal Performance ($250/Semester)

With a specific focus on musical theatre repertoire, Vocal Performance students will learn healthy and effective singing techniques, solo and ensemble performance skills, and build a body of work they can confidently perform in any setting.

Mondays:

Level A (Ages 7-12), 6:30pm-7:30pm

Level B (Ages 13-18), 7:30pm-8:30pm

Acting ($250/Semester)

Characters are the heart of any musical theatre performance. Acting students will learn how to analyze a script and make conscientious character choices, embody a character physically, and communicate clearly with scene partners and to the audience.

Tuesdays:

Level A (Ages 7-12), 6:30pm-7:30pm

Level B (Ages 13-18), 7:30pm-8:30pm

Musical Theatre Dance ($250/Semester)

The Musical Theatre Dance class will give students foundational dance technique that can be applied to any performance. Exploring jazz, ballet, tap, and contemporary styles, dance students will gain a well-rounded understanding of dance and movement for musical theatre.

Wednesdays:

Level A (Ages 7-12), 6:30pm-7:30pm

Level B (Ages 13-18), 7:30pm-8:30pm

Musical Theatre Workshop* ($350/Semester)

As a multidisciplinary art form, musical theatre performers must be able to connect each piece of the puzzle into one dazzling performance. In this 2-hour class, students will learn techniques to sing, dance, and act simultaneously, honing skills learned in other classes and building a production number from the ground up.

*Students must take at least one of the following in order to enroll in the Musical Theatre Workshop: Vocal Performance, Musical Theatre Dance, and/or Acting

Thursdays, 6:30pm-8:30pm (All Ages)

Semester Calendar

Fall Semester: September 9 - December 20, 2019 No Classes: November 25 - November 29 (Thanksgiving Week) Studio Showcase: Friday, December 20



Spring Semester: February 3 - May 15, 2020 No Classes: April 13 - April 17 (Spring Break) Studio Showcase: Friday, May 15



For more information please visit www.goodspeed.org/special-programs/kids-company





