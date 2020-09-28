Goodspeed Musicals Presents Livestream Concert GET HAPPY: ANGELA INGERSOLL SINGS JUDY GARLAND

The concert will stream on October 11, 2020.

Goodspeed Musicals joins arts organizations around the nation to present the virtual concert event Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland, streaming live from Chicago, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 7:00pm ET.

In an Emmy Award-nominated performance, Angela Ingersoll celebrates Judy Garland with virtuosic vocals, passionate storytelling, and naturally winning humor. As seen on PBS, her two hour concert features a powerful six-piece orchestra and classic songs including "Over the Rainbow," "The Trolley Song," "Get Happy," and "The Man That Got Away."

Goodspeed's Executive Director Michael Gennaro shared "Goodspeed is delighted to partner with Artists Lounge Live to give audiences across the region access to an exciting livestream event that they can experience from the comfort and safety of their own home." The event, produced by Chicago-based company Artists Lounge Live will feature a talkback with online audience members immediately following the performance. Ticket proceeds will provide crucial support to participating arts organizations struggling to survive during this difficult time. Tickets are available for $35 by contacting Goodspeed Musicals Box Office at (860)873-8668 open Monday - Thursday 10am to 5pm or online at goodspeed.org

This LIVE virtual concert is being performed and broadcast from Freedom Hall in Chicago. To view the concert, audience members must have a high speed internet connection that allows for streaming.



Patrons only need to purchase one ticket per household to watch LIVE but may choose to support Goodspeed and the performers by purchasing tickets for all those who will be enjoying the concert. The link to watch will be sent in advance via confirmation email. For more information, visit Goodspeed presents GET HAPPY

