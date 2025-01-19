Feature: CELEBRATE! Monthlong, Statewide Celebration of Women in Theater in Connecticut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to do some serious celebrating of women in theater here in Connecticut. The Chapter's first Celebrate! events have been set and registration starts Monday, Jan. 20.



We'll kick off celebrating Women's History Month with our first CT Theater Women Awards program. Women from various disciplines in theater around Connecticut will be honored with awards honoring their achievements at a festive celebration Monday, March 3 at A.C.T. A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut in Ridgefield. Special guests, music and a VIP Reception round out the evening. The awards program begins at 7 pm. Doors open at 6:45.



Members may register to attend with a guest until seats are full. Seating at all of the Celebrate! events is free to Chapter Members for this inaugural year thanks to generous donations from our Founding Sponsors who are supporting the event (we'll have a full listing of sponsors here in February.)



If you are not a member of the CT Chapter LPTW , but are interested in attending the CT Women Theater Awards, please email ctwomenstheaterfest@gmail.com to check on availability.



Then the CT Women Playwrights Festival will present four one-act plays in three different locations in the state. The plays selected are:



Mischief at the Mermaid Tavern by Zeb Appel

Hollywood and Thine by Kimberly Hill

30 Days by Betsy Maguire

U-Got Credit by Kate McLeod



Jacqueline Hubbard and Carol Ziske direct. The play readings will be followed by talk-back sessions where the audience can ask questions and give feedback. Readings of all four plays will be presented at all three locations.



Registration to attend the Women Playwrights Festival begins Monday, Jan. 20. The dates and locations for the festival presentations are



Tuesday, March 11, 2025Centerbrook Meeting House, Centerbrook, CT

7pm



Tuesday, March 18, 2025 Playhouse on Park, West Hartford

7pm



Thursday, March 27, 2025 GW Tavern, Washington Depot, CT

Noon lunch/ 1 pm play presentation

Please note, attending this presentation at GW Tavern includes committing to purchasing lunch off of the restaurant's menu and no festival seats will be available without purchasing lunch at noon. Seating is very limited.



Non-members interested in attending any of the Womens Playwright Festival presentations can contact ctwomenstheaterfest@gmail.com to check on availability.





Celebrate! is sponsored by the CT Chapter of the League of Professional Theatre Women and is produced by Lauren Yarger (GracewellProductions.com) with Maureen Hamill and Carol Ziske.



Other events also are taking place around Connecticut this March in conjunction with Women's History Month:





The Seat Beside Her 2

March 7 and 8 at 7:30 pm

March 9 at 2:30 pm

Canton Town Hall



A series of plays written by Chapter Member Betsy Maguire (featuring Chapter Member Virginia Wolf). For info click here.



Reading of Eleanor

Saturday, March 22

Gracewell Productions' Table Reading presentation of the play, Eleanor by Mark St. Germain, directed by Maureen Hamill. To attend the 2 pm reading, presented as part of the spotlight Series at the Palace Theater in Waterbury, contact GracewellProductions@gmail.com to request a seat. Seats are limited, by invitation only and are not available at the door.



Tragedy to Triumph: Herstories of Hope

Saturday, March 29

noon to 3 pm

Palace Theater, Waterbury



Curated by Palace Director of Special Projects & Curated Programs Sheree Marcucci, the event will be moderated by author and actress Randye Kaye, and will include Alyssa Altman Connolly, Tracee Beazer Barrett, Joyce Follo Jeffrey, and Lauren Yarger. In turn inspiring and edifying, these Herstories will remind us of the extraordinary resilience of women. The day will end on an upbeat note as guests enjoy a comedic and thought-provoking one-person work, Giving Birth by playwright Yarger, presented by actor Betsy Bucher Maguire. For information and tickets, click here.Enter Your Article Text Here!

Comments