Previews: QUENTIN: A ROOSEVELT MUSICAL at Palace    

Composer William Linster will present scenes and musical highlights from Act One of his in-development show QUENTIN: A ROOSEVELT MUSICAL, with Book and Lyrics by Lawrence Alexander, directed by Carol Ziske as part of Gracewell Productions' Table Reading Series at the Palace Theater, Waterbury, CT on Saturday, April 13. This by-invite-only audience will be the first to get a peek as this musical takes shape.

QUENTIN is a heartfelt and original exploration of ambition, sacrifice, and legacy against the backdrop of early 20th-century America and the First World War. The musical centers around Quentin Roosevelt, the youngest son of Theodore Roosevelt, who embarks on a forbidden romance with Flora Payne Whitney, a wealthy heiress from a different social sphere.

The Roosevelts, renowned for their political activism and their role in trust-busting, which significantly impacted the Whitney family's wealth, stand in stark contrast to the reserved Whitneys, who are determined to avoid scandal of any kind. The story follows Quentin as he navigates the pressures of familial expectations, personal ambition, and the looming shadow of war. Through a mix of historical events and artistic interpretation, the musical delves into themes of heroism, love, and the impact of war on individuals and their families. QUENTIN weaves together dramatic scenes, emotional soliloquies, and powerful musical numbers to create a moving portrait of a young man caught between personal desire and duty, love and loss, and the enduring question of how to make one's mark in the shadow of a powerful legacy.

Seats at the Reading Series are free, but limited and by invite only. If you would like to request a place on the invite list, contact us at GracewellProductions.com . The reading is at 2 pm Saturday, April 13 and will be followed by a talk-back.

QUENTIN replaces the previously announced IN PLAIN SIGHT which has been postponed until a later date.

(Composer) is a New York-based pianist, composer, music director, and arranger. Having been playing since the age of two and performing professionally since the age of seven, William has an extensive background in classical training, as well as in jazz and other contemporary styles. A graduate of the world-renowned New School For Jazz And Contemporary Music, William has studied and worked with some of the greatest musicians in the world, including Grammy® nominees Bobby Sanabria , Dave Douglas, Charles Tolliver Cecil Bridgewater , and Andy Mckee, as well as Grammy® winners Bill Kirchner, Robert Sadin , and Hank Schocklee (Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Inductee, Public Enemy). As an accompanist and session musician, he has worked with artists such as Katie Stevens (American Idol, The Bold Type), Coyle Girelli (Your Vegas, The Chevin), Ron McClure (Blood, Sweat & Tears), R&B hitmaker James "D-Train" Williams, and numerous other Broadway stars and opera singers. Upon first working with William, the late acclaimed librettist Roger O. Hirson (Tony Award®-nominee, ) simply said, "He's a genius." He made his Carnegie Hall debut at age 16, and was featured on NBC Nightly News at 17 while at the Havana International Jazz Festival in Cuba. William is also a trained vocalist, in addition to having received training on violin, trumpet, clarinet, mallet percussion, concert percussion, drums and handbells. He recently served as the Music Director for the Off-Broadway production of s (2019). William is currently in the process of developing four full-length musicals he wrote with late Hollywood screenwriter, Lawrence Alexander (Charlie’s Angels, CHiPs, Barnaby Jones). He was recently named a 2022 Jonathan Larson Grant Finalist by American Theatre Wing. William LinsterPippinFringe Death