Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Previews: THE LAST NIGHT At the Palace Theater

Table Readings Series presented by Gracewell Productions Continues at the Palace Theater.

By: Dec. 30, 2023

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Register Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's New Winter Programs Photo 2 Register Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's New Winter Programs
Photos: First Look At A SHERLOCK CAROL At Westport Country Playhouse Photo 3 Photos: First Look At A SHERLOCK CAROL At Westport Country Playhouse
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Connecticut Awards; BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE PLAY THAT GOES W Photo 4 2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Connecticut Awards; BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, & More Lead!

Previews: THE LAST NIGHT At the Palace Theater

Gracewell Productions presents The Last Night, written and performed by Debra Walsh and Virginia Wolf Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at 2 pm at the Palace Theater's PoliClub room as part of season 3 of the Table Readings Series.

The Last Night, originally commissioned by Andres Verzosa at the Stanley-Whitman House in Farmington, imagines real Connecticut women Mary Barnes and Rebecca Greensmith, jailed together the night before their hanging for witchcraft.   Historical accuracy, combined with  informed conjecture where there were no historical records led to a script that explores not only the facts of the Hartford Witchcraft Panic, but the hearts and souls of two women who lived, were accused, and were hanged on Jan. 25, 1663. The original reading of this work won a Certificate of Merit from the Connecticut League of History Organizations. 

What attendees will see Jan. 20 is a fully developed and staged performance directed by Bryan Swormstedt. This season of Table Readings really are what producer Lauren Yarger is calling "Next Stage" readings, because the Palace presentations will be the last reading where feedback will be taken from the audience. After this presentation, the plays will be headed to full stage productions.

Previews: THE LAST NIGHT At the Palace Theater

About Virginia Wolf and HERSTORY THEATER, LLC

What started as in 2011 a theater company dedicated to bringing unsung heroines of history to life (women accused of witchcraft in early Connecticut, a loyal maid to Mark Twain) has  become a production company for many different and exciting projects.  Some celebrate women, as in Love, Loss and What I Wore, 12 Angry Women;  some honor others in history, such as The Guys,  a 9/11 play; some are just fun, such as A Howl of a Night and  It’s a Wonderful Life, a Live Radio Play and some stretch us in ways we never imagined, such as the staged reading of the full length musical The Resurrectionists.  

Coming up next:

April 13, 2024 -- IN PLAIN SIGHT: Four one acts written by Ron Beverly, Susan Cinoman, Kimberly Hill and Lauren Yarger focusing on social issues we don't often see clearly, but which are in plain sight. Co-directed by Kim and Lauren.

Seating for the Table Readings series is free, limited and by invitation only. To request seats, contact gracewellproductions@gmail.com.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Drama Works Theatre Company To Open 2024 Season With THE BALTIMORE WALTZ Photo
Drama Works Theatre Company To Open 2024 Season With THE BALTIMORE WALTZ

Drama Works Theatre Company in Old Saybrook, CT opens its 2024 season with Paula Vogel's 'The Baltimore Waltz.' The play follows siblings Anna and Carl as they navigate a trip to Europe in search of a cure for Anna's fatal disease. The season will also include 'The God of Hell,' 'Five Women Wearing the Same Dress,' 'Mac Beth,' 'Two Rooms,' and 'Venus in Fur.' Tickets available at dramaworkstheatre.org.

2
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Connecticut Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Connecticut Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Westport Country Playhouse Presents GOOD WITCH/BAD WITCH, January 20 Photo
Westport Country Playhouse Presents GOOD WITCH/BAD WITCH, January 20

“Good Witch/Bad Witch,” with Glinda and Elphaba from Broadway's “Wicked,” at Westport Country Playhouse on Saturday, January 20

4
Review: A SHERLOCK CAROL at Westport Country Playhouse Photo
Review: A SHERLOCK CAROL at Westport Country Playhouse

Mark Shanahan comblines a crowd pleasing show with sophistication that will delight people of all ages.

From This Author - Lauren Yarger

Lauren is a theater producer (Gracewell Productions), a playwright (member of The Dramatists Guild of America) and a theater critic -- The Connecticut Arts Connection (http://ctarts.blogspot.com) and ... Lauren Yarger">(read more about this author)

VIOLET AND ME: A MAMA-LOGUE to Play The Palace Theatre This MonthVIOLET AND ME: A MAMA-LOGUE to Play The Palace Theatre This Month
Feature: WOMEN OF A CERTAIN STAGE at Westport Country PlayhouseFeature: WOMEN OF A CERTAIN STAGE at Westport Country Playhouse
WOMEN PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL at Ivoryton PlayhouseWOMEN PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL at Ivoryton Playhouse
THE LITTLE SISTERS OF LITTLETON Comes To Palace Theater, WaterburyTHE LITTLE SISTERS OF LITTLETON Comes To Palace Theater, Waterbury

Videos

Watch Footage from 'One Night Only Disco' from Goodspeed's DREAMGIRLS Video
Watch Footage from 'One Night Only Disco' from Goodspeed's DREAMGIRLS
Watch Footage from 'Steppin' to the Bad Side' from Goodspeed's DREAMGIRLS Video
Watch Footage from 'Steppin' to the Bad Side' from Goodspeed's DREAMGIRLS
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Video
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
The Matchmaker- Story of Hello Dolly in Connecticut The Matchmaker- Story of Hello Dolly
The Kate (1/18-1/21)Tracker PHOTOS
Werther in Connecticut Werther
Eno Memorial Hall (1/19-1/21)
Wicked in Connecticut Wicked
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (4/24-5/12)
Million Dollar Quartet in Connecticut Million Dollar Quartet
ACT of CT (2/22-3/17)
Colosseum Rome Guide Show in Connecticut Colosseum Rome Guide Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-4/12)
Dubai's Iconic Frame Show in Connecticut Dubai's Iconic Frame Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-5/17)
Arsenic and Old Lace in Connecticut Arsenic and Old Lace
Goshen Players (2/24-3/10)
Beetlejuice in Connecticut Beetlejuice
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (5/28-6/02)
Winter Acting Classes in Connecticut Winter Acting Classes
Oddfellows Playhouse (1/08-2/15)
PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic in Connecticut PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (2/23-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You