FOOTLOOSE To Open At The Klein Memorial Auditorium Tomorrow Night

The Norwalk Conservatory production begins performances November 13 at 8 p.m..

By: Nov. 12, 2025
FOOTLOOSE To Open At The Klein Memorial Auditorium Tomorrow Night Image
The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts will present the Broadway musical Footloose, opening tomorrow night, November 13, at 8 p.m. at The Klein Memorial Auditorium.

The production will feature musical theatre students from the Conservatory in a staging that highlights the company’s training and performance programs.

Performances will run November 13–16. Opening night is Thursday, November 13 at 8 p.m., followed by an 8 p.m. performance on Friday, November 14, designated as an LGBTQ+ “Out” Night open to all attendees.

Additional performances will take place on Saturday, November 15 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 16 at 2 p.m.




