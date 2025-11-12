FOOTLOOSE To Open At The Klein Memorial Auditorium Tomorrow Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts will present the Broadway musical Footloose, opening tomorrow night, November 13, at 8 p.m. at The Klein Memorial Auditorium.

The production will feature musical theatre students from the Conservatory in a staging that highlights the company’s training and performance programs.

Performances will run November 13–16. Opening night is Thursday, November 13 at 8 p.m., followed by an 8 p.m. performance on Friday, November 14, designated as an LGBTQ+ “Out” Night open to all attendees.

Additional performances will take place on Saturday, November 15 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 16 at 2 p.m.