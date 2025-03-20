ELVIS THE KING: A TRIBUTE TO THE KING OF ROCK & ROLL is Coming to Cheney Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ELVIS THE KING: A TRIBUTE TO THE KING OF ROCK & ROLL, Lamar Peters & The Great Pretender Show Band, will perform at Cheney Hall on Friday, May 16 at 7:00 PM.

ELVIS THE KING is a musical tribute to the King of Rock and Roll, one of the greatest entertainers of all time - Elvis Presley.

Experience the magic of Elvis in his prime with a night of hip-swingin', high-energy performances of your favorites including Jailhouse Rock, All Shook Up, Hound Dog, and many more!

With a powerful sound, dazzling costumes, and Elvis' signature moves, Lamar Peters & the Great Pretender Show Band will have you on your feet for one unforgettable night.

Event Details

Table Seating: $52

General Section:

Center Gold: $40

Center: $36

Left or Right Side Gold: $26

Left or Right Side: $22Discounts for Seniors, Students, Military, and Groups of 10 or more

