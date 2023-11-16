ELF and MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Are Coming to the Warner Theatre

Get in the holiday spirit with these classic movies.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Stephen Sondheim's Connecticut Home Now For Sale Photo 2 Stephen Sondheim's Connecticut Home Now For Sale
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 3 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024
Review: SPRING AWAKENING at The Wall Street Theater Photo 4 Review: SPRING AWAKENING at The Wall Street Theater

ELF and MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Are Coming to the Warner Theatre

The Warner Theatre is kicking off the holiday season with the popular Holiday Movie Event on Saturday, December 2, 2023 featuring two holiday favorites: Elf and Miracle on 34th Street!

At 12 pm, doors open to the Main Lobby where Santa Claus will be waiting to greet you! Bring the family for a screening of ELF at 1 pm, popcorn, and a visit with Santa Claus – all for free! No tickets required. 

Get your holiday shopping done while you visit! Stop by Salt 2.0 and the Nancy Marine Studio Lobby for a Holiday Craft Fair from 12 pm - 4 pm featuring many local vendors, in partnership with Salt 2.0.

Later on in the evening, there will be a screening of the original 1947 Miracle on 34th Street at 7 pm. Santa will greet families at 6 pm. Tickets to Miracle on 34th Street are $10 each and available online at Click Here, by phone at (860) 489-7180 or in person at the box office.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Celebrate Winter At The Wadsworth With Special Events Photo
Celebrate Winter At The Wadsworth With Special Events

The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art has announced a line-up of special events to usher in the holiday season. Learn more about the events here!

2
Four-Show Subscriptions Now on Sale for Playhouse on Parks 15th Main Stage Season Photo
Four-Show Subscriptions Now on Sale for Playhouse on Park's 15th Main Stage Season

There are four Main Stage shows remaining in Playhouse on Park's 15th Anniversary Season, and subscribers save 20% off individual ticket prices. Learn more about the shows and how to get tickets here!

3
Join The Co-Artistic Directors Of Playhouse On Park For COFFEE & CONVERSATION Photo
Join The Co-Artistic Directors Of Playhouse On Park For COFFEE & CONVERSATION

Sean Harris and Darlene Zoller, Co-Founders and Co-Artistic Directors of Playhouse Theatre Group, will host COFFEE & CONVERSATION at Playhouse on Park on five upcoming Saturdays from 10:30-11:30am: December 2nd, January 27th, March 16th, June 1st, and July 13th.

4
Open Mic Night Will Be Held at Playhouse On Park Next Month Photo
Open Mic Night Will Be Held at Playhouse On Park Next Month

Come to Playhouse on Park for Open Mic Night! The event will take place on Saturday, December 16th after the 8pm performance of THE PIN-UP GIRLS: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER (approximately 9:45pm). Open Mic Night is free and open to the public.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At 'Silence' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Video
First Look At 'Silence' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES
First Look At 'Part of the Sound' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Video
First Look At 'Part of the Sound' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES
HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night Video
HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov in Connecticut Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (12/01-12/03)Tracker
All Shook Up in Connecticut All Shook Up
Center Stage Theatre (12/01-12/10)Tracker
Elf in Connecticut Elf
Cabaret On Main Theater (11/10-11/19)Tracker
It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play in Connecticut It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
Lewis Carroll’s ALICE'S ADVENTURES in Connecticut Lewis Carroll’s ALICE'S ADVENTURES
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (4/26-5/12)
The Uninvited in Connecticut The Uninvited
Clan na Gael Players (11/16-11/19)
Christmas Cookies, the Musical in Connecticut Christmas Cookies, the Musical
Pantochino at the MAC (12/01-12/23)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Connecticut The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (3/05-3/10)
All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 in Connecticut All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
Goshen Players (11/25-12/10)
Sutton Foster in Connecticut Sutton Foster
Ridgefield Playhouse (11/28-11/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You