ELF and MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Are Coming to the Warner Theatre

The Warner Theatre is kicking off the holiday season with the popular Holiday Movie Event on Saturday, December 2, 2023 featuring two holiday favorites: Elf and Miracle on 34th Street!

At 12 pm, doors open to the Main Lobby where Santa Claus will be waiting to greet you! Bring the family for a screening of ELF at 1 pm, popcorn, and a visit with Santa Claus – all for free! No tickets required.

Get your holiday shopping done while you visit! Stop by Salt 2.0 and the Nancy Marine Studio Lobby for a Holiday Craft Fair from 12 pm - 4 pm featuring many local vendors, in partnership with Salt 2.0.

Later on in the evening, there will be a screening of the original 1947 Miracle on 34th Street at 7 pm. Santa will greet families at 6 pm. Tickets to Miracle on 34th Street are $10 each and available online at Click Here, by phone at (860) 489-7180 or in person at the box office.