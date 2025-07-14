Dwayne Hartford to Retire as Artistic Director of Childsplay in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After more than three decades with Childsplay and ten years at its artistic helm, Dwayne Hartford has announced his plans to retire as Artistic Director in September 2026. The company’s Board of Trustees has launched a national search for his successor.

“Dwayne has taken Childsplay to new heights over the last decade,” said Board President Gaylord Gagnon. “We are so grateful for everything he's done for Childsplay and the Arizona theatre community.”

Since joining Childsplay in 1990, Hartford has left a transformative impact as an actor, playwright, director, and leader. From originating the role of Father in the 1992 world premiere of The Yellow Boat to directing more than 25 productions and writing award-winning plays like Eric and Elliot and The Color of Stars, Hartford’s artistic contributions have shaped generations of Arizona youth.

Named Artistic Director in 2016 following the retirement of Founding Artistic Director David Saar, Hartford ushered in a new era marked by artistic growth, increased community access, and a deeper commitment to equity. During his tenure, Childsplay transitioned to a new home at the Herberger Theater Center and developed more than a dozen original works spotlighting BIPOC voices, including Chato’s Kitchen, Selena Maria Sings, and The Hula Hoopin’ Queen.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hartford reimagined live performance for young audiences by launching virtual and drive-in productions, reaching students across Maricopa County during a time of widespread disruption.

“His commitment to Childsplay and the young people we serve has been nothing short of phenomenal,” said Managing Director Steve Martin. “He believes in the capacity of our youth to tackle tough issues while experiencing the great joy of live theatre.”

Hartford’s final project with the company will be a reimagined musical version of The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, set to premiere in spring 2026.

Born and raised in rural Maine, Hartford earned his BFA from the Boston Conservatory and completed graduate work at Boston University. He has received multiple AriZoni Awards, two Distinguished Play Awards from the American Alliance for Theatre & Education, and the National Society of Arts & Letters Arizona Chapter Medallion of Merit.

Outside of Childsplay, he has directed for numerous companies including the Arkansas Children’s Theatre, The Phoenix Theatre Company, Valley Youth Theatre, and the Phoenix Symphony.

After his retirement, Hartford plans to remain in Phoenix, focusing on writing, directing, traveling—and spending time with his dog, Larry.