Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Downtown Cabaret Theatre Announces Cast of World Premiere JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Musical

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre currently offers a fully stocked season of Main Stage Theatre, TYA shows, and Concerts, as well as special events.

Jan. 23, 2023  

Downtown Cabaret Theatre Announces Cast of World Premiere JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Musical

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for their original Theatre for Young Audiences musical Jack and the Beanstalk, which will have its world premiere on February 18, 2023. "Fe fi fo fum, I smell a brand new DCT show that is fun for the whole family!" Artistic Director and writer Phill Hill says.

Hugh Hallinan serves as Executive Producer alongside Artistic Director Phill Hill. The production is directed by DCT regular Ashley DePascale, choreographed by Cassie Peterpaul, and musically directed by Aron Smith, with costume design by Lesley Neilson-Bowman (dressers: Krista Rocco and Thomas Gordon), sound design by Matt Feeney, and stage management by Lauren Fisher. Performers include Sean Davis, Corinne Marshall, Andrea Pane, Ashley DePascale, Carly Jurman, and Lisa DeAngelis.

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has been a staple in the New England theatre scene for over 40 years. Patrons love their unique "Bring Your Own Picnic" atmosphere and the unmatched talent that comes through. Its history includes productions of popular Broadway musicals as well as the American premiere of Blood Brothers in 1988, Kelli O'Hara receiving her Equity card in a production of Phantom, and a premiere production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1979 - before it appeared on Broadway.

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre currently offers a fully stocked season of Main Stage Theatre, TYA shows, and Concerts, as well as special events.

Jack and the Beanstalk opens on Saturday, February 18th and runs through Sunday, March 26th. For tickets and more information, visit www.MyCabaret.org or call the box office Mon - Fri, 10am - 5pm, (203) 576-1636 Opt. 0. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization and is a handicap-accessible theatre.




Playhouse Theatre Group Is Now Accepting Applications For 2023 Summer Internship Program Photo
Playhouse Theatre Group Is Now Accepting Applications For 2023 Summer Internship Program
Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. is currently accepting applications for their summer 2023 Internship Program in a wide range of disciplines.
THE SHINING And WHEN HARRY MET SALLY... To Screen At Warner Theatre Photo
THE SHINING And WHEN HARRY MET SALLY... To Screen At Warner Theatre
The Warner Theatre's Winter Film series continues this week with The Shining on Thursday, Feberuary 2, at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium!
ORDINARY PEOPLE to be Presented by Town Players of New Canaan in February Photo
ORDINARY PEOPLE to be Presented by Town Players of New Canaan in February
Town Players of New Canaan's upcoming live theatre production of Ordinary People is anything but ordinary. The play, based on the Oscar-winning movie starring Donald Sutherland, Mary Tyler Moore and Timothy Hutton, will open Feb. 17 and run through March 5 at the Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park.
KIDZ BOP to Perform Two Shows at Stamfords Palace Theatre in June on 2023 Tour Photo
KIDZ BOP to Perform Two Shows at Stamford's Palace Theatre in June on 2023 Tour
KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, announced its brand-new tour, KIDZ BOP Never Stop, kicking off with two shows at Stamford's Palace Theatre on Saturday, June 24 (6:00 pm) and Sunday, June 25 (2:00 pm).

More Hot Stories For You


ORDINARY PEOPLE to be Presented by Town Players of New Canaan in FebruaryORDINARY PEOPLE to be Presented by Town Players of New Canaan in February
January 23, 2023

Town Players of New Canaan's upcoming live theatre production of Ordinary People is anything but ordinary. The play, based on the Oscar-winning movie starring Donald Sutherland, Mary Tyler Moore and Timothy Hutton, will open Feb. 17 and run through March 5 at the Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park.
KIDZ BOP to Perform Two Shows at Stamford's Palace Theatre in June on 2023 TourKIDZ BOP to Perform Two Shows at Stamford's Palace Theatre in June on 2023 Tour
January 20, 2023

KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, announced its brand-new tour, KIDZ BOP Never Stop, kicking off with two shows at Stamford's Palace Theatre on Saturday, June 24 (6:00 pm) and Sunday, June 25 (2:00 pm).
Palace Theater 2ND ACT SERIES Announces Call For StorytellersPalace Theater 2ND ACT SERIES Announces Call For Storytellers
January 19, 2023

Waterbury's Palace Theater is seeking presenters 50 years and older with inspiring, compelling, or interesting second act stories to share in front of an audience as part of its 2nd Act Series.
stop/time Dance Theater's STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE Comes to Playhouse On Park in Marchstop/time Dance Theater's STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE Comes to Playhouse On Park in March
January 19, 2023

stop/time dance theater is Playhouse on Park's resident dance company; conceived, directed, and choreographed by Darlene Zoller. stop/time dance theater is gearing up to take the stage for their next annual production, STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE, running March 22nd - April 2nd. 
Playhouse On Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues On March 4Playhouse On Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues On March 4
January 18, 2023

Come to Playhouse on Park for 90 minutes of laughs on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at 8pm. Kevin Israel and Casey Balsham are set to co-headline. BYOB!
share