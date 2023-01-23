Downtown Cabaret Theatre Announces Cast of World Premiere JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Musical

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for their original Theatre for Young Audiences musical Jack and the Beanstalk, which will have its world premiere on February 18, 2023. "Fe fi fo fum, I smell a brand new DCT show that is fun for the whole family!" Artistic Director and writer Phill Hill says.

Hugh Hallinan serves as Executive Producer alongside Artistic Director Phill Hill. The production is directed by DCT regular Ashley DePascale, choreographed by Cassie Peterpaul, and musically directed by Aron Smith, with costume design by Lesley Neilson-Bowman (dressers: Krista Rocco and Thomas Gordon), sound design by Matt Feeney, and stage management by Lauren Fisher. Performers include Sean Davis, Corinne Marshall, Andrea Pane, Ashley DePascale, Carly Jurman, and Lisa DeAngelis.

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has been a staple in the New England theatre scene for over 40 years. Patrons love their unique "Bring Your Own Picnic" atmosphere and the unmatched talent that comes through. Its history includes productions of popular Broadway musicals as well as the American premiere of Blood Brothers in 1988, Kelli O'Hara receiving her Equity card in a production of Phantom, and a premiere production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1979 - before it appeared on Broadway.

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre currently offers a fully stocked season of Main Stage Theatre, TYA shows, and Concerts, as well as special events.

Jack and the Beanstalk opens on Saturday, February 18th and runs through Sunday, March 26th. For tickets and more information, visit www.MyCabaret.org or call the box office Mon - Fri, 10am - 5pm, (203) 576-1636 Opt. 0. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization and is a handicap-accessible theatre.