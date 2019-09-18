Derek Adams Returns Home To Debut Solo Cabaret

Millennial Crooner and Las Vegas Headliner returns home to Connecticut to debut his new solo show, Bringing Back The Baritones.

Meet Derek Adams. This modern day crooner is following in the steps of the greats like Sammy, Nat, and Frank, while putting his own, unique spin on the classics. Join him at The Palace Theater in Danbury, CT as he recounts his musical journey from his start on the Connecticut stage, to starring on the Las Vegas strip, and performing in the #1 grossing musical in the world, The Lion King.

Adams is a true song and dance man! The former star of Vegas! The Show, Derek kept the memory of Sammy Davis, Jr. alive at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, right in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. BroadwayWorld.com called the show the "Best Show in Las Vegas!" Now touring North America with Disney's The Lion King, he's bringing his passion for performance to every corner of America.

Tickets are on sale now at: https://thepalacedanbury.com/bringing-back-the-baritones/









