David Freeland Will Appear As Part Of The “I Wrote That!” Author Talk Series Next Month

The event will take place on Saturday, March 18th at 3 PM.

Feb. 15, 2023  

On Saturday, March 18th at 3 PM, the Palace Theater will host a one-of-a-kind event that offers patrons a unique opportunity to experience history, architecture, and enjoy afternoon tea. Historian David Freeland, author of American Hotel: The Waldorf-Astoria and the Making of a Century, will guide the audience behind the scenes of one of America's most famous hotels, the Waldorf-Astoria in Manhattan.

Known internationally as a symbol of elegance and luxury, the Waldorf has hosted political leaders, celebrities, and movie stars. The event features little-known stories and secrets behind the glittering image. Freeland uses rare photos and documents to take his audience on a fun journey through facts and legends, revealing how this storied hotel helped shape twentieth century life and culture.

"Welcoming guests to afternoon tea featuring traditional tea sandwiches and pastries amidst the backdrop of the historic Palace Theater is the perfect way to dive into this exploration of history and architecture," explains Sheree Marcucci, Director of Special Projects & Curated Events for the Palace Theater.

Ticket with afternoon tea is $45. Signed copies of Freeland's book will be available for purchase at the event. Tickets may be purchased at the Palace Theater Box Office: 203-346-2000 or palacetheaterct.org.

David Freeland is the Vice President of Booking & Engagement Management at Broadway Booking Office NYC. In addition to his role working on national tours like Jersey Boys, Beautiful: the Carole King Musical, and Les Misérables (to name only a few!), he is a historian and author focusing on New York City's architecture, history, music, and nightlife.




