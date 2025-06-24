DOLLS & GUYS: A GENDER-BENDING BROADWAY EVENING Announced at Music Theatre of Connecticut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music Theatre of Connecticut has announced Dolls & Guys: A Gender-Bending Broadway Evening. Join us in celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and Pride Month with an evening of amazing musical performances. This one-night only event occurs on Saturday, June 28th at 8pm. After the show, a reception will be held with complimentary hors d'oeuvres from Romanacci & an open wine bar.

Dolls & Guys is a Pride celebration where Broadway actors and theatre professionals perform songs traditionally sung by a different gender! Throughout the evening, LGBTQ+ stories will be brought to life through iconic musical theatre numbers reimagined and performed by your favorite MTC performers.

The Cast includes Brianna Bauch (MTC – La Cage Aux Folles, Disney – A Totally Tomorrowland Christmas) Elissa DeMaria (MTC - Little Shop of Horrors, Regional -They're Playing our Song), Michael Fasano (MTC & Touring - Jersey Boys), Frank Mastrone (B'way - Jekyll & Hyde, Les Misérables), Scott Mikita (B'way - Phantom of the Opera, Tour - Show Boat), Constantine Pappas (B'way – Harmony, MTC – Master Class, Artistic Director of Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury, CT) Jessie Janet Richards (B'way - Les Misérables, MTC - Falsettoland), Jodi Stevens (B'way - Jekyll & Hyde, Urban Cowboy).

Tickets are $60, plus fees and can be purchased online at https://www.musictheatreofct.com/dolls-and-guys or by calling the MTC Box Office at (203) 454-3883. MTC Box Office Hours are Monday-Friday 9:30am-3:30pm. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.

