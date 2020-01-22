DECADES IN CONCERT: SOUNDS OF THE SEVENTIES to Return to the Downtown Cabaret Theatre

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre is bringing back its very own original concert revue series: Decades in Concert. After a sold out summer preview in August, Decades in Concert: Sounds of the Seventies is slated for its official world-premiere with a three-week run beginning on January 31st.

This inaugural production transports audiences back to the 1970s to revisit the sights and sounds of the AM Gold radio era. Using music from Elton John, Carole King, Stevie Wonder, Donna Summer, The Bee Gees and many many more, Decades in Concert tells the story of the history and culture of America's bicentennial years. This live concert, with a talented cast and music just the way you remember, it will immerse you in nostalgic multimedia and transport you back to a decade when the living was easy!

The production is conceived by Hugh Hallinan, helmed by Creative Director Susan Hallinan, and written by resident playwright, Phill Hill. The production team is choreographed/staged by Jennifer Kaye, musically directed by Jeff Cubeta, with Scenic Design by William Russell Stark, Costume Design by Lesley Neilson-Bowman, and Lighting/Projection Design by Axel Hammerman. The cast, performing over 42 songs from the era, features the talents of Saige Noelle Bryan, Mikayla Petrilla, Everton Ricketts, and Kyle Riedinger.

"The music of the 1970s was absolutely incredible," remarks playwright Phill Hill on the upcoming concert. "No other time period gave us such a wide array of unforgettable hits that even today, 50 years later, are just as great as they were back then. Our goal was to bring the best of the best together for one extraordinary show that is certain to delight any music lover."

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre continues to boast Broadway-style book musicals as well as original works. Having been a staple in the community for almost 40 years, patrons love the "Bring Your Own Picnic" atmosphere and the talent that comes through. Its history includes productions of popular Broadway musicals as well as the American premiere of Blood Brothers in 1988, Kelli O'Hara receiving her Equity card in a production of Phantom, and a production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1979 - before it appeared on Broadway.

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre currently offers a fully stocked Main Stage and Children's Theatre season, as well as a concert series and special events. The Main Stage season continues with productions of The Bodyguard, and Matilda. The Children's Theatre Season continues with Three Pigs, The Little Mermaid, and Wizard of Oz.

Decades in Concert: Sounds of the 70s will open on Friday, January 31st and run through Sunday, February 16th, with performances Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 5:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 4:30pm. Tickets and more information on Decades in Concert: Sounds of the Seventies and the Downtown Cabaret Theatre's offerings (as well as information on our 2020 season), visit www.MyCabaret.org or calling the box office Mon - Fri, 10am - 5pm, (203) 576-1636 Opt. 0. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization and is a handicap- accessible theatre





