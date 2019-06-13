Creative Programs At Bethel Woods Designed To Ignite Passion

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the nonprofit cultural center at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival, believes that time spent together is time well spent. In recognition of this, the center will offer a plethora of museum education and creative arts programming this summer designed to encourage individualism and empowerment with a simultaneous effort on the importance of collaboration and cultural engagement.



"The arts and idea of individual expression were paramount for a disgruntled generation during the 1960s. Yearning to be heard, the lent their voices to the greatest festival of all time, showing the world the power of unity through peace, love, and music," said Darlene Fedun, Bethel Woods Chief Executive Officer. "This feeling of uncertainty is resolved in artistic programming where people are free to be themselves. We look forward providing artists of all ages the avenue through which they are able to foster shared experiences, discover new hobbies, and enjoy time spent with their loved ones," she continued.



On Saturdays from June 22 - July 20, Bethel Woods will offer a variety of hands-on art making activities, with each week focusing on a new theme and skill. Studio at the Woods for Families is the perfect balance of creative learning and social interaction, designed to inspire, educate and empower our kids and community to build a better tomorrow. Classes are led by talented and multi-faceted Bethel Woods Teaching Artists.



Saturday, June 22: Capture the colors of the rainbow in a cool new way to make your own marbleized paper. Once you learn the basic printing process, try other printing skills as well!



Saturday, June 29: DIY Posters: Participants design a peaceful poster with a positive message.



Saturday, July 6: Shrink Art Jewelry: Woodstock was a gathering place for many artisans, so let's create some jewelry using the symbols of the time.



Saturday, July 13: Mandala Painted Rocks: Mandalas are designs that encourage peaceful reflection and were incorporated into tapestries and clothing in the 1960s.



Saturday, July 20: Beaded Wind Chimes: Create a boho-inspired wind chime using beads, bells, and natural materials.

Each class is a suggested donation of $15 per family, per session.



Museum education and creative programming designed to encourage individual expression, social consciousness, and cultural engagement continues through the P.L.A.Y. series, where youth will experience and embody artistic opportunities.



P.L.A.Y: Peace. Love. Arts. You 5-Day

June 24-28 & August 19-23

Children ages 4-8 are invited for 5 fun-filled days inspired by our unique landscape and Museum collections. Students dip into themes of history, legacy, creativity, community and caring through imaginative, arts-based learning and exploration of our beautiful campus. Our team of talented Teaching Artists provide an immersive experience for students, imparting foundational skills in music, theater, dance, and fine art.

$250/week



P.L.A.Y. Theater

July 1 - July 19

A three-week exploration of music theater performance and production for regional youth age 9-15 establishing a deeper understanding of all of the elements of musical theater. Led by professional Teaching Artists with weekly master classes from industry professionals, students explore elements of music, spoken word, movement, costume and stage design emblematic of the Woodstock era. Through the creation of a collaborative, devised theater piece, students gain hands-on experience with foundational elements of theater including acting, writing, directing and designing. Anchored in social engagement, P.L.A.Y. Theater values the contributions of each participant, highlights the importance of working as a team, and inspired participants to explore new adventures in the arts.

$500/3-week session



P.L.A.Y. Music

July 22 - August 9

A three-week exploration of collaborative music making between skilled musicians and regional youth ages 91-5. Students will participate in ensemble, chorus, composition, and private lessons with a culminating event of their work inspired by the music of the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair. Anchored in social engagement with an air of interdisciplinary exposure, this program values the contributions of each participants, highlights the importance of working as a team, and inspires participants to feel supported in their exploration of the arts.

$500/3-week session



For more information on upcoming programs, tuition assistance, and registration, please visit bethelwoodscenter.org.





