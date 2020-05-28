Conservatory Students Sing 'Into The Unknown' in Tribute to First Responders

Students from the Performing Arts Conservatory of New Canaan have released a video of themselves singing "Into the Unknown" from Disney's Frozen 2. "The music video was created and performed virtually to thank all the First Responders, Healthcare and Essential Workers who everyday go 'Into The Unknown' on our behalf," explains Melody Meitrott Libonati the Conservatory Director and Artistic Director of the Summer Theatre of New Canaan. She adds, "The Conservatory is grateful to show its appreciation utilizing the arts to honor to these brave and bold individuals!"

Watch the video below!

The video process was completed over two weeks with Conservatory students learning the music in their weekly (now virtual) voice classes with professional teaching artists. Each student then self-recorded and uploaded their performance to the Summer Theatre of New Canaan's music director Nick Wilders and video artist Julia Hoffman.

Wilders and Hoffman will be leading a technical team preparing the Conservatory's end of semester online streaming of its virtual programs. Libonati adds, "This is a complex yet fun effort on the part of the Conservatory's teaching artists and students. All the students (and teachers) are discovering the excitement and challenges of adapting to a new learning and performance medium."

The Conservatory is presenting all of its end of semester music theatre performances and recitals virtually online. This includes 12 musicals, dance presentations and vocal/instrument recitals. To make this happen the Conservatory will include over 500 student videos to be combined with "live" online performances.

The Performing Arts Conservatory of New Canaan is now in its 17th year. This summer, the Conservatory will be holding private lessons and virtual performance camps. More information online at: PerformingArtsConservatory.com.

