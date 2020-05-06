Summer Theatre Of New Canaan Updates Season

Artistic Director, Melody Meitrott Libonati has released the following message about Summer Theatre Of New Canaan's schedule:

"I hope that this email finds you safe and in good health.

With summer rapidly approaching, I am reaching out to keep you informed as Summer Theatre navigates these uncharted and unpredictable waters.

Here at the Summer Theatre, we value community engagement, high quality entertainment, educational enrichment and the safety for our staff and audience. We acknowledge the challenges, sacrifices and hardships that members of our community are facing, and we want you to know that the Summer Theatre is making decisions that support both your safety and wellbeing as well as the safety and wellbeing of our greater community.

With this in mind, we have decided to postpone our professional production of the Broadway musical Billy Elliot. While we are saddened not to bring this story of solidarity to our stage, we have retained our artistic team, and together we are exploring, imagining, and generating new ideas for how we can still bring you and your family joy and entertainment this summer.

Simultaneously we are working diligently to prepare and adapt our education programs (College Internship Program, Pre-College Theatre Lab, Junior Company (pictured) and DramaRamas) to ensure our ability to provide a safe environment or virtual learning opportunities.

Unfortunately, we also postponed our Spring Gala. This is a disastrous hit to our season fundraising. If you have the means to support community enrichment in this time of need, please see our 2020 wish list on our website stonc.org. Your tax deductible gift will foster quality entertainment and education while helping our teachers and artists support their families.

Things are moving very quickly. As we work to adapt our programs, we want to know, how we can help you and your family? If we aren't able to gather in person, how else can we bring high quality theatrical joy to your lives? Tell us by emailing info@stonc.org or by engaging with us on Facebook and Instagram. We are here for you and want to know how you are doing.

More than anything, I can't wait to be back with all of you, laughing, hugging and creating another summer to remember. Until then, take care of yourselves and your loved ones. I am so grateful that the Summer Theatre of New Canaan is a part of this incredible community. Thank you for your continued support and you'll hear from us soon.

With love and gratitude"





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You