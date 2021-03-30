Connecticut Chapter of the League of Professional Theatre Women Host PERIOD PIECE Creators For Discussion

Join the Connecticut Chapter of the League of Professional Theatre Women April 7 for a discussion with Creator Susan Cinoman, Playwright Cheryl Davis and Producers Tracey Knight Narang and Terry Nardozzi about the new work, PERIOD PIECE, a once-in-a-lifetime production about a once-every-month event.

Cinoman, Knight Narang and Nardozzi all are members of the CT chapter (Davis also is a League member) and they will discuss how the piece was conceived and developed in a conversation moderated by Chapter Co-Founder Lauren Yarger.

The chapter event is free, and open to men, but RSVP an is required to receive the Zoom link for the presentation.

Wednesday, April 7

7 pm on Zoom

RSVP HERE

Questions? CTChapterLPTW at gmail

PERIOD PIECE shares 36 insights into the once-every-month event that has remained a taboo topic for far too long. This no-holds-barred look at periods - from a range of generational and cultural perspectives - is an entertaining and eye-opening experience and will feature 12 different performers on each of the three evenings.

Playwrights are Nayna Agrawal, Christina Anderson, Ngozi Anyanwu, Debra Barsha, Bekah Brunstetter, Diana Burbano, Susan Cinoman, Lisa D'Amour, Cheryl Davis, Nicole Lynn Evans, Quinn Fontaine, Zoila Galeano, Emma Goldman-Sherman, Kirsten Greenidge, Lauren Gunderson, Tina Howe, Jaime Jarrett, Lally Katz, Wendy MacLeod, Cassandra Medley, Eliana Pipes, Carole Real, Theresa Rebeck, Jacquelyn Reingold, Maria Elena Rodriguez, Elaine Romero, Sarah Ruhl, Sharon Soboil, Destry Spielberg, DeLanna Studi, Caridad Svich, Ruth Tang, Else Went, Kit Yan, Rhiana Yazzie.

Performers Include Sara Chase, Quinn Fontaine, Julie Halston, Mia Katigbak, Beth Leavel, Mandy Moore, AJ Michalka, Kellie Overbey, Stacey Sargeant, Agneeta Thacker, Julie White, Geneva Carr, Maddie Corman, Cady Huffman, Carissa Kosta, Isabelle McCalla Mirirai, Lauren Patten, Futaba Shioda, Destry Spielberg, Kristina Wong, Carmen Carrera, Nicole Lynn Evans, Judy Gold, Jessica Hecht, Shahadi Wright Joseph, DeLanna Studi.

For more information about the show, which will benefit I Support the Girls, an international organization providing period products and bras to the homeless and those in need, visit periodpieceplay.com.

About our Guests:

Susan Cinoman (creator) is a playwright and screenwriter whose work is published and produced internationally. For television, she is the creator of the recurring character, Miss Cinoman on ABC's, "The Goldbergs," and a frequent writer and contributor. Her one- act play, Fitting Rooms, was named a Best Short Play and is produced internationally. Other productions are Cinoman and Rebeck and Gin and Bitters, Off Broadway. Her play Sweet Sand, produced by Ensemble Studio Theatre, was recently published. Two plays made into award winning independent films, Love and Class in Connecticut and All Me, All the Time, have screened at film festivals throughout New England. Cinoman is the recipient of the Maxwell Anderson Playwrights Prize, The Aristos Award, Theatre Ariel Award, Best Connecticut Filmmaker of 2007, Ivoryton Playhouse Writing Award and the Guilford Prize in Drama for her new play, Guenevere which is in development for an upcoming stage production.

Cheryl Davis (playwright) received the Kleban Award as a librettist for her musical Barnstormer about Bessie Coleman, the first Black woman flyer. Her musical Bridges was produced by the Berkeley Playhouse and was a finalist for the Richard Rodgers Award. Her play Maid's Door was produced at the Billie Holiday Theatre, received seven Audelco Awards and was a finalist for the Francesca Primus Prize. She is co-librettist on an adaptation of Scott Joplin's opera Treemonisha for the Volcano Theatre Company in Canada which is scheduled to receive its world premiere in 2021. She writes for "Law & Order: SVU" on a freelance basis, and her episode "Garland's Baptism by Fire" aired on April 2, 2020. Her short play Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep streamed as part of #WhileWeBreathe last summer and received a write-up in the New York Times. Cheryl is a member of Honor Roll!, an advocacy and action group of women+ playwrights over 40 as well as our women+ over 40 allies. She is also a member of the New Shokan Kitchen Island Project, the producer of a monthly monologue reading series about women who deserve a statue called "Put a Woman on a Pedestal". She is a practicing attorney in Manhattan and is the General Counsel for the Authors Guild.

Tracey Knight Narang (producer) is a producer of the groundbreaking Broadway revival of Rogers and Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! (Tony Award), and the highly anticipated new musical Sing Street opening on Broadway soon. In addition to producing and investing, Narang's play To Each Their Own, received critical acclaim at FringeNYC 2015. See coined the term "Subway Etiquette" after publishing her book "Subway Etiquette: The Straphanger's Guide to Underground Conduct." Narang is a member of the Board of Directors of New York City Center, and the Vice President of the Board of the Actors' Equity Foundation.

Teresa (Terry) Nardozzi-Marghella (producer) is president and CEO of MANM Productions, an investment and production company specializing in theater, film, and television. Her current film productions include "Relish," written and directed by Justin Ward. Her current theater projects include the Broadway production of Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, as well as the Off-Broadway premiere of The Secret Life of Bees. Past projects included Once on This Island, (winner of the 2018 Tony Award® for Best Musical Revival); Farinelli and the King, the Australian tour of Beautiful, The Carole King Musical; Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 (nominated for 12 Tony Awards); On the Town (recipient of two Tony nominations); and Deaf West Theatre's Spring Awakening (Tony-nominated for Best Musical Revival). Previous volunteer community involvement includes the Trumbull Board of Education, USA Swimming Association, and PTA Councils. Nardozzi-Marghella holds an Associate degree in Applied Science from the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), as well as a Child Development Associate (CDA) degree in Early Childhood Education from Norwalk Community College. She holds a certificate in Theater Production from the Commercial Theater Institute (CTI), and is pursuing a Theater Management and Production degree from Columbia University.

Lauren Yarger (moderator) is Producer at Gracewell Productions, which presents inspiring works in the arts. She has written and produced numerous shows and special events ranging from the Outer Critics Circle Awards Gala to writing the book for an award-winning musical version of "A Christmas Carol." She has trained as a producer in the Broadway League's Producer Development Program, the Commercial Theater Institute and Theater Resources Unlimited. She spent many years reviewing theater in New York and Connecticut as a member of the Outer Critics Circle and the Drama Desk and was a Fellow at the National Critics Institute at the O'Neill Theater. Yarger co-founded the CT Chapter of the League of Professional Theatre Women and serves on the Membership Committee and Board of Directors in New York. She is a member of the Dramatists Guild of America.