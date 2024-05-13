Cast Set for Connecticut Premiere of TONI STONE at Playhouse on Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TONI STONE by Lydia R. Diamond will run at Playhouse on Park from May 29 to June 16, 2024. This production will be directed by Jamil A.C. Mangan. TONI STONE is a part of Playhouse on Park’s 15th Main Stage Season, the theme of which is Celebration. The Presenting Sponsor of Playhouse on Park’s 2022-23 Season is The Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving. TONI STONE is produced in partnership with Singh Technology Group and Hartford Yard Goats.

An original play inspired by the book Curveball, The Remarkable Story of Toni Stone by Martha Ackmann. this sensational theatrical event knocks it out of the park with a high intensity glimpse into the world of the first woman to go pro in baseball’s Negro Leagues. Against all odds, Toni Stone blazes a path in the male-dominated sports world, shattering expectations and creating her own set of rules. Follow Toni’s journey as she fights for love, equality and a chance to do what she wants the most — play baseball. Filled with humor and the love of the game, this intimate and profoundly relevant portrait of America will have you cheering along. “Toni Stone” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

About the Director: Jamil A.C. Mangan is a professional Actor, Director & Voice Over Artists from Newark, New Jersey where he attended the prestigious Newark Arts High School. He is a graduate of the University of The Arts in Philadelphia; the first conservatory for the Arts. Mangan’s recent acting credits include Troy Maxson in Fences (Playhouse on Park, CT Critics Circle Award winner for Best Actor), Harmond Wilks in Radio Golf (Everyman Theater), Surely Goodness & Mercy (Passage Theatre Co.), Martin Luther King Jr. in The Man in Room 306 (Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage Company), Water By The Spoonful; Lost Boys Found In Whole Foods (Premiere Stages), Martin Luther On Trial (National Tour), North Of The Boulevard (Contemporary American Theater Festival), Othello (Perseverance Theater), To Kill A Mockingbird (Orlando Shakes) and Mother Courage (Classic Stage Company). Mangan has appeared on Gotham (Fox), Manifest (NBC), Quantico (ABC), The Good Cop (Netflix), The Following (Fox), and Blue Bloods (CBS). His directing credits include Gospel At Colonus (Newark Symphony Hall -NJ), Sons of Johnny Johnson (The Duke Theater — NYC), Hecho en Ecuador (Teatro IATI – NYC), Outrunning (Tantrum East- NYC), LEAP (Actor’s Guild – NYC) and All Of Everything (Renaissance Theaterworks).

The cast includes Constance Sadie Thompson (Toni Stone) Playhouse on Park Debut! Regional Theatre: DEFIANCE OF DANDELIONS (No Dream Deferred), THE FAMILY LINE (Goat in the Road Productions), A RAISIN IN THE SUN (Voices in the Dark Rep), and THE BLUEST EYE (Le Petit Theatre), Brandon Alvión* (Millie) Playhouse on Park Debut! Nat'l Tour: Harpo THE COLOR PURPLE, CJ/Peterson/Smalls Standby A SOLDIER’S PLAY. Select Regional: GUY BLUE FOR AN ALABAMA SKY (Barrington Stage), ORLANDO AS YOU LIKE IT (Michigan Shakes), MARTIN THE MOUNTAINTOP (Hope Rep), Jamar Jones (Elzie) Playhouse on Park Debut! Virginia Repertory Theatre: Cory FENCES; PlayMakers Repertory Company: Larry FAT HAM, Guy BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY, Claudio MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, Rexy/Jason THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE, James Edward Becton, III * (Alberga) Playhouse on Park Debut! 35 years of professional storytelling, facilitation, and education to serve as the founding Executive Artistic Director of The Becton International Black Theater & Arts Consortium, Bernard Scudder (Jimmy): Playhouse on Park Debut! Regional Theatre: El Barrio Artspace: Cleo, LOVE AMONG DREAMERS; Playwrights Horizon: Malik, THE FORMER KINGS OF CLUTCH CITY; Cherry Lane Theater: Ade, I DON’T DO THAT; SUNY Purchase: Five/ Driver, WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN, Nathaniel J. Ryan (Woody) Playhouse on Park debut! Regional Theatre: FENCES, LYONS MAXSO, and ONE IN TWO. TV: Blue Bloods & The Blacklist, as well as various film credits, Tony N. King (KING TUT) Playhouse on Park Debut! Regional Theatre: ROYALE (Jay Jackson), SHERWOOD: ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD (Little John) at Creede Repertory and more, Celester Rich (Spec) Playhouse on Park Debut! NY Theatre: Gravedigger HAMLET; Corin AS YOU LIKE IT; Chorus KING LEAR - Film/TV - Silvio CAPER; Cedric TWO WONGS; Featured I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO, and Adeyinka Adebola (Stretch) Playhouse on Park Debut! Recent credits: IMBROGLIO (GRSF), AS YOU LIKE IT(GRSF), THE BLACK THAT I AM (Dorothy B. Williams Theater), CARIBBEAN QUEEN (Karl O’Brian Williams), and THE BEAUTIFUL GHOST(DD Production)". *Appears courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the professional union for actors and stage managers.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford’s award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for TONI STONE, and range from $42.50-$55. Group rates available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Previews are on May 29 and 30, with all tickets at $25. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talk back with the cast after each Sunday matinee.

Additional support provided by Avery Heights, Avila West Hartford, The Edward C. & Ann T. Roberts Foundation, Hoffman Auto Group, Hoffman SummerWood, CliftonLarsonAllen, Excel Fitness, Dornenburg Kallenbach Advertising, Juniper Home Care, HAS Insurance Agency, Propark Mobility, NBT Bank, Keating Agency Insurance, Falcetti Pianos, Hinckley Allen, Prime Materials Recovery Inc., Adams & Knight, The Hartman Foundation, Hertz | Herson, Lux Bond & Green, Plymouth Realty, Richard & Lea Rubenstein, Waypoint Wealth Solutions, ConnectiCare, State of Connecticut, CNG, Greater Hartford Arts Council, J. Walton Bissell Foundation, and The Maximilian E. & Marion O. Hoffman Foundation.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! For information about special events in conjunction with Toni Stone, visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.

