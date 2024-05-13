Shoreline Playwrights and Drama Works Theatre Will Present FRACTURED RESILIENCE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shoreline Playwrights, in collaboration with Drama Works Theatre Company, will present "Fractured Resilience," two one-act plays by Laura Thoma and Teresa Mella Fogel, featuring stories of survival and threads of connection. Performances will be Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, June 9, at 3:00.

Laura Thoma will present "Meet Me in the Lobby," featuring Elise Murphy Mulligan as Flossy Henshaw and Michael Vernon Davis as Parks, directed by Laura Thoma. While staying at the Savoy, Flossy Henshaw finds a museum whose guide seems to hold the keys to her past, present, and future. Something about one of the paintings and that small statue connects her to another time, place, and a very special person. If only she could remember who.

Teresa Mella Fogel will present "Community Service", featuring Ellen Atwood as Eva and Eliza Benitez as Maria, directed by Rachel Babcock A teenage girl is sentenced to 5 weeks of community service in a nursing home for her petty crime. Paired with a cantankerous old woman, the two find commonality in their dark view of the world.

Laura Thoma is a Guilford resident who has been a theatre professional for most of her life. As an emerging playwright, she is fortunate to have her work published internationally and produced locally. Teresa Mella Fogel is an Old Saybrook resident. She is a published and produced playwright who came to playwriting in the second chapter of her life.

Drama Works Theatre Company was founded by artistic director Ed Wilhelms. Wilhelms created Drama Works as a small intimate off-Broadway type of space. The forty-eight seat theatre is located in Old Saybrook off I-95 and has convenient and

ample parking. With many restaurants to choose from in the area, Wilhelms' goal is to give people a reason to rethink having to take a train to experience an evening of powerful theatre. For more information see shorelineplaywrights.com or dramaworkstheatre.org.

