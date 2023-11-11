VIOLET AND ME: A MAMA-LOGUE to Play The Palace Theatre This Month

Nov. 11, 2023

Season Three of the Table Readings Series produced by Gracewell Productions (Lauren Yarger, producer) at the Palace Theater in Waterbury begins Saturday, Nov. 18 with VIOLET AND ME: A MAMA-LOGUE, the newest play from two-time Emmy-Award winner Dorothy Lyman!
 
Dorothy performed this memoir piece about her relationship with her mom this summer at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland. She has performed at the Table Reading Series in Kate Katcher's play, The Little Sisters of Littleton, and also was a part of Gracewell's StAGED Intent series this summer at Ivoryton Playhouse with her plays, In the Bleak Midwinter, in which she performed, and Rage in Tenure which featured Kimberly Squires and Allan Zeller.)
 
VIOLET AND ME will be presented at 2 pm Saturday, Nov. 18 in the Poli Room at the Palace Theater in Waterbury. Seating is by invitation only and is limited and assigned, so the room fills up quickly. Please RSVP to this email to request a seat: GracewellProductions@gmail.com. You will receive a confirmation or notice you are on the waiting list.
 
Presentations are followed by a talk-back where attendees can ask questions and give feedback. This interaction is very important for the playwrights whose work is still being developed.
 
All three offerings in this new season will really be "Next Stage" readings, meaning that they are at the end of development and will be moving on to other stages following this last reading. They will be fully staged -- and the actors probably will not be using scripts, so this as close as you can get to the actual production while it is still open for your input during the talkback that follows.
 
Coming Up in the Table Reading Series:
  • Jan. 20, 2024  THE LAST NIGHT by Debra Walsh and Virginia Wolf. The play imagines a conversation between two women on the eve of their hangings as witches during the Witchcraft panic here in Connecticut -- 30 years before Salem. Starring Walsh and Wolf, directed by  Bryan Swormstedt.
  • April 13, 2024 IN PLAIN SIGHT, four one acts written by Ron Beverly, Susan Cinoman, Kimberly Hill and Lauren Yarger focusing on issues facing members of society that we don't often see, even though they are in plain sight. Co-directed by Hill and Yarger. Cast TBD.

About Dorothy Lyman:

Dorothy Lyman is a two-time Emmy© Award-winner for her work as Opal Gardner on “All My Children” and is widely known for her co-starring role on “Mama’s Family,” alongside Vicki Lawrence and Carol Burnett. In addition to her numerous film and television appearances, she also directed 75 episodes of Fran Drescher’s sitcom “The Nanny.” Other plays include ENEMY (an adaptation of Ibsen’s AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE), SOFT LANDING, In The Bleak Midwinter and its sequel We Have To Hurry (an online reading of the sequel was produced by Gracewell Productions and Pat Addiss Enterprises).  VIOLET AND ME: A MAMA-LOGUE, Ms. Lyman’s one-person play, premiered in August at the Edinburgh Fringe. 




VIOLET AND ME: A MAMA-LOGUE to Play The Palace Theatre This Month
