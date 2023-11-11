VIOLET AND ME: A MAMA-LOGUE to Play The Palace Theatre This Month

Dorothy Lyman's New One-Woman Play
Dorothy Lyman is a two-time Emmy© Award-winner for her work as Opal Gardner on “All My Children” and is widely known for her co-starring role on “Mama’s Family,” alongside Vicki Lawrence and Carol Burnett. In addition to her numerous film and television appearances, she also directed 75 episodes of Fran Drescher’s sitcom “The Nanny.” Other plays include ENEMY (an adaptation of Ibsen’s AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE), SOFT LANDING, In The Bleak Midwinter and its sequel We Have To Hurry (an online reading of the sequel was produced by Gracewell Productions and Pat Addiss Enterprises). VIOLET AND ME: A MAMA-LOGUE, Ms. Lyman’s one-person play, premiered in August at the Edinburgh Fringe.
