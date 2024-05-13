Spotlight: LIZ CALLAWAY at Ridgefield Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In 1970, Liz Callaway saw a musical that would change her life forever– Company, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, at the Alvin Theatre. A decade later, she would make her Broadway debut Merrily We Roll Along, written by the same composer, directed by the same director (Harold Prince), and opening at the same theater. Now, with her critically acclaimed show To Steve With Love, she pays homage to the writer who changed the course of her life. Honoring the life and songs of the most influential composer/lyricist of the modern musical, the Emmy winner, Tony Award nominee and newly-minted Grammy nominee celebrates the master with a carefully curated evening of the words and music of Stephen Joshua Sondheim.

BroadwayWorld raves, “it is the most important Sondheim show right now, and it is the one that can not be missed. Liz Callaway has performed worldwide, and in nearly every major city in the U.S., regularly taking the stage with her sister, AnnHampton Callaway. The Grammy nominated album, To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, marks her eighth solo recording.

