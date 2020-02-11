Connecticut Cabaret Theatre Presents LOOPED

Looped depicts an actual 1965 recording session in which an intoxicated Tallulah Bankhead, portrayed by Connecticut Cabaret Theatre favorite Kelly Boucher, required eight hours to dub a single line from her final movie Die! Die! My Darling! While antagonizing the film editor, Danny Miller, played by Chris Pearson, assigned to the job.

Kelly Boucher an Ellington resident was last seen in Connecticut Cabaret Theatre production of Matthew Lombardo's Tea at Five where she effortlessly played the iconic Katharine Hepburn. Chris Pearson returns to the Connecticut Cabaret stage after his last production of the audience favorite Clever Little Lies a comedy by Joe DiPietro. Kris McMurray, producer and director states "Looped introduces Tallulah Bankhead to the next generation. Tallulah defined what it meant to be a celebrity. With iconic women such as Crawford, Davis, Hepburn and Taylor, Tallulah Bankhead redeveloped herself and gave the audience the brass and star they wanted to see. This production is none the less. You will fall in love with the classic and infamous Bankhead again."

Looped runs every Friday and Saturday, only, at 8:00pm February 21st thru March 21st, 2020. Doors open at 7:15pm. Tickets are now on sale. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS are accepted. To purchase tickets, please call the box office at 860-829-1248 or visit ctcabaret.com. Reservations are recommended. Ticket price $37.00 (includes fees). For more information, visit website: www.ctcabaret.com The Connecticut Cabaret Theatre is located at 31 Webster Square Road, visit the website for detailed directions. The Connecticut Cabaret Theatre is Central Connecticut premiere cabaret-style theatre, patrons are welcome to bring whatever they like to eat or drink with them.





