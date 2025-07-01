Connecticut Ballet Adds Hartford Symphony Orchestra To THE NUTCRACKER At The Bushnell

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After an absence of nearly two decades, live music will enliven a production of The Nutcracker at The Bushnell when Connecticut Ballet is accompanied by the Hartford Symphony Orchestra this coming December. Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam joined Connecticut Ballet's Artistic Director Brett Raphael, and Hartford Symphony Orchestra (HSO) Music Director Carolyn Kuan at a press conference today at Hartford City Hall to announce the addition of the orchestra to Connecticut Ballet's annual blockbuster production.

Enhancing Connecticut Ballet's tradition of presenting world-class guest artists from New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theatre, the 41-year-old production of Tchaikovsky's classic will thrill audiences anew to the sounds of a 39-piece professional orchestra performing under the baton of the HSO's Kuan. As in the past, audiences can enjoy meet and greets with the guest artists following each performance in the lobby.

Connecticut Ballet's The Nutcracker with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra will be performed in The Bushnell's intimate Belding Theater on Saturday, December 20 at 2pm and 6pm and Sunday, December 21 at 1pm and 5pm.

Connecticut Ballet's Raphael states, "It has been well over two decades since Connecticut Ballet has danced to Tchaikovksy's iconic score played live with all the excitement and immediacy that brings to a theatre audience. Like so many ballet companies across the nation, the cost of mounting a production with internationally renowned soloists, a large ensemble, sets and costumes put an orchestra beyond our reach for many years. I am truly grateful to Carolyn, the Hartford Symphony Orchestra board, and several private funders for working with us to once again enhance this theatrical experience for Greater Hartford audiences."

HSO Music Director Carolyn Kuan has great experience conducting music for the stage including work as an artist-in-residence for New York City Ballet, a guest artist for the Royal Danish Ballet, and as an in-demand guest artist for opera companies internationally.

HSO President and CEO Steve Collins states, "The Hartford Symphony is deeply honored to partner with Connecticut Ballet for The Nutcracker this December. Community collaborations such as this are absolutely essential to support a strong arts ecosystem, driving economic activity, and burnishing Hartford's well-earned reputation as a city with phenomenal performing arts. Some of the region's finest musicians, dancers, visual artists and support personnel call our city home and bring truly inspirational performances to life. The Nutcracker is sure to delight, dazzle and introduce an entirely new generation to the beauty and grace of a full-scale ballet performance."

Underlining the production's community roots and impact, Raphael announced the annual children's cast audition for The Nutcracker on Sunday, September 28 at The Eco-Space, 224 Farmington Avenue, Hartford. Interested parents may inquire at: ctballet@ix.netcom.com

Former Hartford Ballet Artistic Director Michael Uthoff adds, "Here's hoping that Hartford audiences, remembering the golden age of the Hartford Ballet and the magnificent Nutcracker that was performed for some fifteen years, will welcome the beauty and splendor of live music to this year's production by Connecticut Ballet. Hoping the addition of live music will become a time-honored tradition!"

Photo credit: Thomas Giroir

