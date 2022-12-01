Complete Cast Announced For SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE: IN CONCERT Presented by Brief Cameo Productions

Brief Cameo Productions has announced final casting for its upcoming production of Sunday in the Park with George: In Concert, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Pulitzer Prize-winning exploration of the legacies we leave through children and art. Sunday in the Park with George: In Concert is scheduled to perform January 7, 2023 at 7pm, and January 8 at 2pm. Tickets are $25, and can be purchased via the company's website - www.briefcameoproductions.com. Patrons can also find information about sponsoring the production via the website.

Sunday in the Park with George will showcase Bryan Songy as George, and Andee Buccheri as Dot/Marie. "This project has been nearly three years in the making," said director Alan Piotrowicz, "and I am so thankful for this amazing group of artists sticking it out with us, especially our incredible leads, Bryan and Andee, who charmed audiences in 2020's Ragtime. We're so excited to have them back." The cast will also feature Nicole Rigo (Old Lady), Lisa Williamson (Nurse/Elaine), Bryan Quinn (Franz/Dennis), Nigel Smith (Jules/Bob Greenberg), Anne Maguire (Yvonne/Naomi Eisen), James Joseph Clark* (Boatman/Charles Redmond), Sarah Evans Kronenberg (Celeste #1), Amy Buckley (Celeste #2), Kaiya Colquhoun (Louise), Cory Candelet (Louis/Billy Webster), Nathan Russo (Soldier/Alex), Marisa Miranda (Frieda/Betty), Eric Larivee (Mr./Lee Randolph), and Melissa McLean (Mrs./Harriet Pawling). Making a special appearance will be Ivoryton Playhouse Artistic Director Jacqueline Hubbard as art critic Blair Daniels. Says BCP Producer Jim Clark, "I'm so proud that we were able to get so many performers from our Ragtime: In Concert back for Sunday in the Park, and so excited to welcome new members to our family."

*pending approval from Actors' Equity Association

The Sunday in the Park production team features Director/Projections Co-Designer Alan Piotrowicz (BCP Associate Producer), Musical Director Jill Brunelle (BCP Resident Musical Director), Projections Co-Designer Jason "Tiki" Tacket, Costume Designer Kathleen Santomasso, Lighting Designer Marcus Abbott, and Stage Manager Holly Price.

Performances of Sunday in the Park with George: In Concert will take place at The Ivoryton Playhouse, 103 Main Street, Ivoryton, CT. Sunday in the Park with George is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Brief Cameo Productions

Founded in 2019 by Jim Clark and Mike Walsh, Brief Cameo Productions produces high-quality concert stagings of classic and under-represented works of Musical Theater, showcases superior local and regional talent, and offers artistic and cultural enrichment through live performance. Brief Cameo Productions, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212407®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.briefcameoproductions.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/

Facebook: @briefcameoproductions | Instagram: @briefcameoproductions | Twitter: @BriefCameo