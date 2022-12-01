Complete Cast Announced For SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE: IN CONCERT Presented by Brief Cameo Productions
Sunday in the Park with George: In Concert is scheduled to perform January 7, 2023 at 7pm, and January 8 at 2pm.
Brief Cameo Productions has announced final casting for its upcoming production of Sunday in the Park with George: In Concert, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Pulitzer Prize-winning exploration of the legacies we leave through children and art. Sunday in the Park with George: In Concert is scheduled to perform January 7, 2023 at 7pm, and January 8 at 2pm. Tickets are $25, and can be purchased via the company's website - www.briefcameoproductions.com. Patrons can also find information about sponsoring the production via the website.
Sunday in the Park with George will showcase Bryan Songy as George, and Andee Buccheri as Dot/Marie. "This project has been nearly three years in the making," said director Alan Piotrowicz, "and I am so thankful for this amazing group of artists sticking it out with us, especially our incredible leads, Bryan and Andee, who charmed audiences in 2020's Ragtime. We're so excited to have them back." The cast will also feature Nicole Rigo (Old Lady), Lisa Williamson (Nurse/Elaine), Bryan Quinn (Franz/Dennis), Nigel Smith (Jules/Bob Greenberg), Anne Maguire (Yvonne/Naomi Eisen), James Joseph Clark* (Boatman/Charles Redmond), Sarah Evans Kronenberg (Celeste #1), Amy Buckley (Celeste #2), Kaiya Colquhoun (Louise), Cory Candelet (Louis/Billy Webster), Nathan Russo (Soldier/Alex), Marisa Miranda (Frieda/Betty), Eric Larivee (Mr./Lee Randolph), and Melissa McLean (Mrs./Harriet Pawling). Making a special appearance will be Ivoryton Playhouse Artistic Director Jacqueline Hubbard as art critic Blair Daniels. Says BCP Producer Jim Clark, "I'm so proud that we were able to get so many performers from our Ragtime: In Concert back for Sunday in the Park, and so excited to welcome new members to our family."
*pending approval from Actors' Equity Association
The Sunday in the Park production team features Director/Projections Co-Designer Alan Piotrowicz (BCP Associate Producer), Musical Director Jill Brunelle (BCP Resident Musical Director), Projections Co-Designer Jason "Tiki" Tacket, Costume Designer Kathleen Santomasso, Lighting Designer Marcus Abbott, and Stage Manager Holly Price.
Performances of Sunday in the Park with George: In Concert will take place at The Ivoryton Playhouse, 103 Main Street, Ivoryton, CT. Sunday in the Park with George is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.
Brief Cameo Productions
Founded in 2019 by Jim Clark and Mike Walsh, Brief Cameo Productions produces high-quality concert stagings of classic and under-represented works of Musical Theater, showcases superior local and regional talent, and offers artistic and cultural enrichment through live performance. Brief Cameo Productions, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212407®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.briefcameoproductions.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/
Facebook: @briefcameoproductions | Instagram: @briefcameoproductions | Twitter: @BriefCameo
More Hot Stories For You
November 30, 2022
Every year mechanics, students, salespeople, nurses, and more take the stage at the Contemporary Theater Company for Wakefield Idol, the theater's annual singing competition.
Westport Country Playhouse Names Erika K. Wesley As Director Of Equity, Diversity, And Inclusion
November 30, 2022
Westport Country Playhouse has named Erika K. Wesley to a new, full-time position titled director of equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI). She will provide strategic and operational leadership of all EDI policies, programs, training, and practices for the Playhouse.
SYREN Modern Dance Announce 20-City Tour For 20th Anniversary
November 30, 2022
SYREN Modern Dance, New York City based company co-founded by Lynn Peterson and Kate Sutter, will share a split bill with kamrDANCE on December 2, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm at Arts on Site, Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC.
Music Theatre of Connecticut To Present HOLIDAY ON BROADWAY
November 29, 2022
Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company continues their 36th MainStage Season with a cabaret series entitled, Holiday on Broadway.
SYREN Modern Dance to Present Collaborative Piece TICKTOCK at Stony Brook University's Staller Center
November 29, 2022
SYREN Modern Dance, New York City based company co-founded by Lynn Peterson and Kate Sutter, will present a performance of Ticktock on November 30, 2022 at 7:30pm at Stony Brook University's Staller Center.