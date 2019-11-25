Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Presents the Warner Stage Company's Production of Holiday Classic A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A beloved holiday classic! The Warner Stage Company will present A CHRISTMAS CAROL - A DRAMATIC SOLO PERFORMANCE in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre December 7-15, 2019. Warner Stage Company veteran performer, Dick Terhune, will portray more than 30 characters in this solo performance.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL is a novella by English writer Charles Dickens, first published on December 19, 1843. It has been adapted into a variety of mediums, with the first theater production taking place in London within six weeks of publication. The run lasted for 40 nights before transferring to the Park Theatre in New York City. In 1853, Dickens began to perform the story itself in public, performing each of the characters himself without props or costume changes. He continued to make these occasional recitals until his final public performance on March 15, 2870.

Performances are December 7, 13 & 14 at 8 pm and December 8 & 15 at 2 pm. The Warner Stage Company production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL - A DRAMATIC SOLO PERFORMANCE is directed by Sharon W. Houk.

To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.

The Warner Stage Company's presenting sponsor is Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. The Nancy Marine Studio Theatre series is sponsored by Northwest Community Bank.

Photo credit: Luke Haughwout





