Center Stage Theatre To Present World Premiere Of New Musical BINGO JAMBOREE

Center Stage Theatre, an inclusive and intergenerational community-based theatre providing high quality and affordable performances, educational programming and volunteer opportunities, today announced the debut of a brand-new musical on its stages. "Bingo Jamboree," an immersive and interactive musical extravaganza, will make its world premiere beginning on May 20, 2022.

"I am so excited to bring this new show to our Shelton and Connecticut theater audiences and to open our venue for this one-of-a-kind performance to make its world debut on our stage," said Carla Sullivan, Managing Director, Center Stage Theatre. "It's so exciting to try out a developmental show and provide an interesting and unique offering to our community. We can't wait to have some fun with our patrons and feature some of our favorite past performers in the cast!"

"Bingo Jamboree" is a one-act musical for a mature audience that follows an eccentric group of middle-of-nowhere locals at the historic Cocksville Town Hall for the Dingleberry's annual Bingo Jamboree. With colossal dreams and a grab bag of aspirations, each member of this crew is vying for the big win. Conceived by John Skufca (20th Century Fox, Resorts World), with music by C.E. Simon (Pipe Dream Theatre, Pray for Rain Films) and lyrics by Liz Muller (Associate Musical Director - SIX, The Musical, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Pipe Dream Theatre), the book was written as a collaboration between all three with musical numbers including "In Cocksville," "B-4 You," "God, I Hate this F*@#ing Game" and "You're a Winner."

"In developing this show, my goal was to create a playable theatre experience, loaded with audience participation and quirky interactive characters," said Skufca. "I promise that this musical will be unlike any other show you've attended, including the chance to win some great prizes while immersing yourself in our laugh-out-loud world! We love to say 'It's a game! It's a show! It's a party!'"

"The score for this show, while new to all of our audience, will leave you smiling, tapping your toe and wanting more," added Simon. "In staying in line with the playful and interactive nature of this show, I worked hard to create a score that would add to the fun of this very unique outing for our audiences."

"After a successful workshopping of the show last summer in New York City, the entire creative team is over-the-moon to be bringing our hard work to the stage, with a live audience, with Center Stage," added Muller. "When else have you been able to have an adult's night out that blurs the lines between what's real life and what's part of the show, with live, fresh music, naughty comedy, interactivity with the actors during the performance and the chance to win prizes?"

Auditions are now open for the show. More information is available here: https://www.centerstageshelton.org/auditions.

Tickets are now available via the Center Stage Theatre website: www.centerstageshelton.org.