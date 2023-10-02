Celebrate the Freedom to Read During Banned Books Week With THE COLOR PURPLE and Other Works for Underrepresented Voices

Banned Books Week is an annual celebration of the freedom to read and the importance of preserving our access to diverse literary voices. This autumn, Ivoryton Playhouse is focused on acknowledging and celebrating classic works by underrepresented voices, such as The Color Purple by Alice Walker, which has faced censorship challenges over the years.

The Color Purple, a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, is a poignant exploration of the African American experience through the eyes of Celie, a resilient woman who overcomes adversity and finds her voice. However, like many other seminal works authored by underrepresented voices, this powerful novel has been the subject of bans and challenges, often due to its frank portrayal of sensitive themes.

Banned Books Week (October 1 – 7) serves as a reminder of the ongoing battle for intellectual freedom and the need to protect the right to read. Literature has the extraordinary power to enlighten, inspire, and challenge our perspectives, and we must defend these voices that have often been marginalized and underrepresented.

In a time when the world is striving for greater inclusivity and understanding, censoring literature reflecting diverse communities' experiences stifles our collective progress. By preserving classic works like The Color Purple and other masterpieces by underrepresented voices, we ensure that future generations can explore the richness of human experience in all its forms. Here is a list of just a few other often-challenged notable works authored by Black women who have used their voices to shed light on marginalized communities:

I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings – Maya Angelou

Beloved – Toni Morrison

The 1619 Project – Nikole Hannah Jones

Grown – Tiffany D. Jackson

Sulwe – Lupita Nyong'o

The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness – Michelle Alexander

Join us during Banned Books Week as we celebrate the freedom to read and engage. Together, we can champion intellectual freedom, diversity, and the power of literature to bridge gaps and foster empathy. Find more information on Banned Books Week on the American Library Association's website: www.ala.org

See The Color Purple: The Musical at Ivoryton Playhouse on stage until October 15th.

Performance Schedule:

Opening Night: September 28th, 2023

Show Dates: September 28th to October 15th, 2023

Performance Times: Wednesdays – 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays – 7:30, Fridays and Saturdays – 8 p.m., Sundays – 2 p.m.

Exclusive Student Matinee – Tuesday, October 10th at 10 a.m.

Tickets are $60 for adults, $55 for seniors, and $25 for students. Tickets are available online at ivorytonplayhouse.org or through the box office at 860.767.7318. (For information on group rates, please call the box office.) The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.

Ivoryton Playhouse is a renowned small professional theatre in South Central Connecticut. For many years, it has been a beacon of creativity, culture, and intimate theatrical engagement. The theatre is committed to presenting exceptional productions and creating unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages.