Celebrate Valentine's Day with Shakespeare's Love Songs, Scenes and Sonnets in the Drawing Room at Hill-Stead Museum

Are you looking for a unique and romantic date night this Valentine's Day? Hill-Stead Museum presents Capital Classics Theatre Company in an evening of "Shakespeare's Love Songs, Scenes and Sonnets" on Friday, February 14, at Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road in Farmington.

The event begins with a champagne toast/wine and cheese reception on Hill-Stead Museum's carriage porch from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. before moving to the drawing room from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for songs and performances by Capital Classics Theatre Company members. Inside the museum, guests will be seated among the vast collection of Impressionist art and antiques.

Enjoy readings of Shakespeare's sonnets and love scenes from his romantic plays, including Much Ado About Nothing, Love's Labour's Lost, As You Like It, and of course, Romeo and Juliet. The evening also includes Shakespeare's love songs set to original music by Jaeme McDonald, a musician and teaching artist at the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts Middle School.

Performers include audience favorites from past productions of Capital Classics' Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival: Juliana Bearse, Jovan Davis, Geoffrey Sheehan and Laura Sheehan.

Tickets are $40 for Hill-Stead Museum members and $45 for non-members, and are available at Eventbrite.com, Hillstead.org or CapitalClassics.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You