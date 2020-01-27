Cedric The Entertainer Will Return to Mohegan Sun Arena

Over the course of a career spanning 30 years, Cedric "The Entertainer" has solidified his status as one of the world's premier performers. The actor and comedian will perform at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, March 14th at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $39.00, $29.00 and $19.00 and go on sale Friday, January 31st at 10:00am through Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster customers may log on to ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, February 1st at 10:00am, subject to availability.

In July 2018, Cedric was honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition to starring in and executive producing TV's #1 new comedy, The Neighborhood on CBS now celebrating its second season, Cedric also simultaneously co-stars in the hit TBS dramedy The Last O.G. opposite Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish. Other noteworthy television credits include: The Soul Man, a comedy series which Cedric co-created, executive produced and starred in for five seasons; The Steve Harvey Show for which he won four consecutive NAACP Image Awards for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy;" he starred in and executive-produced the sketch comedy series Cedric the Entertainer Presents nabbing the AFTRA Award of Excellence; he hosted season-12 of the syndicated game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire; and his highly recognizable voice was regularly featured in Disney's animated series The Proud Family which earned him another NAACP Image Award.

In film, Cedric is perhaps best known for his crowd-pleasing performances in the hit Barbershop film franchise, as well as The Original Kings of Comedy, the Spike Lee-directed concert feature that chronicled the phenomenon of the record-breaking Kings of Comedy Tour. Additionally, his vocal talents are showcased in the top-ranking Madagascar and Disney's Planes animated franchises. Most recently, Cedric earned critical acclaim for his dramatic performance in Paul Schrader's Oscar-nominated feature, First Reformed, starring Ethan Hawke and Amanda Seyfried.

The versatile actor-comedian will next be seen in yet another dramatic role portraying legendary civil rights activist & leader, Ralph Abernathy, in the upcoming feature film, Son Of The South.

Never resting on his laurels and with stand up being his first love, Cedric continues to hone and perfect his craft performing live shows across the country; having wrapped a highly successful four year run on The Comedy Get Down Tour with fellow funny men George Lopez, D.L. Hughley and Eddie Griffin (2014 - 2018).

Mohegan Sun Arena is now ranked consistently among the top venues in the world according to Billboard Magazine, Pollstar and VenuesNow. Mohegan Sun Arena is consistently ranked among the top three "Arenas in the World for its Size" and top 15 in the "World for All Size Venues." The award - winning venue is the "#1 Casino Venue in the World," "#1 Social Media Venue in the World" and a seven - time national award - winner for "Arena of the Year." For more information on concerts and other great events, visit Mohegan Sun. For information on this week's schedule, call the Entertainment and Special Events hotline at 1.888.226.7711.





