Castle Craig Players To Present ALL TOGETHER NOW!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre

Castle Craig Players announced that they will be joining over 2,500 theatrical organizations from all 50 states and over 40 countries in producing their own local production of Music Theatre International's ALL TOGETHER NOW!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend in November. Castle Craig's performances are scheduled for November 12-15 at the group's intimate cabaret venue in Meriden.

All Together Now! features songs from MTI's beloved catalog of musicals including Rent, LES MISERABLES, Ragtime, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Company, Waitress, Into the Woods, Hairspray, Little Shop of Horrors, Newsies and more!

The cast features newcomers Cindy Lesser, Paul Lietz, Kara Nielsen and Walter Culup, along with CCP alumni Moses Beckett, Arthur Canova, Nick Ciasullo, Emma Czaplinski, Jennifer Del Sole, Alison Kane, Katie Kirtland, and Stephen Koehler.

"We are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of live theatre with performances of ALL TOGETHER NOW!," stated CCP President Melanie Del Sole. "The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly arts organizations. We look forward to welcoming our patrons back with this truly wonderful revue."

MTI's President and CEO, Drew Cohen stated, "MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew, and musicians. The revue features songs from the world's most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration, and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre."

ALL TOGETHER NOW! runs for one weekend only - November 12-14 (Friday & Saturday at 8:00pm, Sunday at 2:00pm) at The Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse, 59 West Main Street, Meriden, CT. Presented Cabaret Style with table seating, patrons are invited to bring beverages and light snacks to enjoy!

All seats are $25 ($20 for Seniors ages 65+). Seating is extremely limited - so patrons are encouraged to buy in advance! Tickets are sold exclusively online at www.CastleCraigPlayers.org.

Support for ALL TOGETHER NOW! is made possible by season sponsors Key Bank and Express Employment Professionals.

Patrons are REQUIRED to wear a mask in the theater (unless actively eating or drinking) REGARDLESS of vaccination status. Patrons must show proof of vaccination (vaccination card or photo of card) OR proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to attending. Hand sanitizers and wipes will be available for patrons and staff throughout the theater, and anti-bacterial and anti-virus filters in our HVAC system, per CDC and EPA guidelines.

To view CCP's full COVID-19 Safety Overview, please click HERE.