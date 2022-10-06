Castle Craig Players Open 30th Anniversary Season With Neil Simon's CALIFORNIA SUITE

The Castle Craig Players are launching their 30th season with Neil Simon's hilarious comedy CALIFORNIA SUITE, running October 14-23 at the group's intimate Meriden venue.

Neil Simon's 1976 comedy involves four sets of people who occupy a suite at the Beverly Hills Hotel: Divorced parents of a teenage daughter who try to plan the girl's immediate future; a man who tries to conceal a sleeping call girl from his wife; a British film actress and her devoted but semi-closeted husband who are in town for the Academy Awards; and two vacationing couples who bicker and are remarkably accident-prone.

"Simon's work is a staple of American community theater and a perfect way to open CCP's 30th season," said director Pam Amodio. "As we peek in through a common window at this California hotel, we're reminded of how much we're all alike and how we all face the same difficulties in life."

Playing the hotel guests are a mix of old and new faces to the CCP stage: Gina Marie Davies (CCP's Clue and Steel Magnolias), Nick Demetriades (Arsenic & Old Lace and Dial M For Murder), Malena Gordo, Michael Jack Kaczynski (Clue), Katie Kirtland (Almost, Maine and Lend Me A Tenor), Dawn Maselli (Steel Magnolias), Bret Olson (Clue), Deanna Swanson and John Swanson.

Castle Craig recently announced the rest of their 30th Anniversary Season, which includes: Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some!) running December 2-11, 2022; the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play Doubt, running March 10-19, 2023; the latest incarnation of the musical about everyone's favorite girl group, The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On, running May 5-20, 2023; and finally, the Stephen Sondheim/James Lapine classic Into The Woods, running July 28-August 12, 2023. Tickets for ALL shows are on sale now!

All seats are $25 ($20 for Seniors ages 65+). Seating is extremely limited - so patrons are encouraged to buy in advance! Tickets are sold exclusively online at www.CastleCraigPlayers.org.

Support for CALIFORNIA SUITE is made possible by Express Staffing Professionals, Cloverleaf Dental Center, Inc., and Pascarella Accounting Group, LLC, with additional funding from The CT Department of Economic Development/Office of the Arts and CT Humanities.