Cast Set for the New England Premiere of THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN (ABRIDGED) at Playhouse on Park

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF Jane Austen (ABRIDGED) by Jessica Bedford, Kathryn MacMilan, Charlotte Northeast, and Meghan Winch will run at Playhouse on Park September 27 - October 22, 2023. This production will be directed by KC MacMillan. THE COMPLETE WORKS OF Jane Austen (ABRIDGED) is a part of Playhouse on Park’s 15th Main Stage Season, the theme of which is Celebration.

Three actors, one newbie, and two self-professed Janeites, tackle the entire canon of Jane Austen’s works – in just 80 minutes. A fun, funny, and fast-paced romp that will delight fans of Austen and newcomers alike. Fall in love with Emma, Elinor, Mr. Darcy, and more. It is a truth universally acknowledged that an audience in possession of high spirits must be in want of a ticket to this big-hearted comedy.

About the Director: KATHRYN MACMILLAN (Director & Co-Writer) is based in Philadelphia; this is her 60th production. KC's recent work includes Unraveled (off-Broadway); a world premiere adaptation of Jane Eyre (Philadelphia Artists Collective, also co-writer); Grounded and The Niceties (InterAct); Betrayal and Mrs. Warren’s Profession (Lantern Theater Company); The Taming of the Shrew and The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Shakespeare in Clark Park); Dracula: Notes on a Monster (Rosenbach Museum; also playwright) and 10 Dates with Mad Mary (Inis Nua Theatre Company). KC’s career accolades include more than 10 Barrymore Award nominations for Excellence in Theatre for Outstanding Direction of a Play and Outstanding Production, the Virginia Brown Martin Philadelphia Award, and, in 2015, KC was named one of Billy Penn’s Who’s Next: 16 Young Philadelphians Shaping the Arts Scene. KC was recently named the Artistic Director of Philadelphia theater company Inis Nua, focusing on contemporary plays of Ireland and the UK, and she continues as Producing Artistic Director of indie company Tiny Dynamite, which premiered The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged in 2019.

The cast includes BRITTANY ONUKWUGHA (Brittany/Others) Revolution Shakespeare: Voice of Future SAY IT AIN’T SO; Azuka Theatre: New Art THE EXHIBIT; Shakespeare in Clark Park: THE TAMING, PERICLES; Arden Theatre Company: Titania/ Hippolyta A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM, Charlotte Northeast (Charlotte/Others) Regional: Philadelphia Artists’ Collective: Jane/Co-Creator JANE EYRE); Lantern: Miss Bates EMMA; Walnut Street Theatre Miss Casewell THE MOUSETRAP; Delaware Theatre Company Cratchit/Marley A CHRISTMAS CAROL, and TREVOR WILLIAM FAYLE (Trevor/Others) The Wilma Theater: THE CHERRY ORCHARD; Lantern Theater Company: OTHELLO, HAPGOOD, PHOTOGRAPH 51, ARCADIA, and EMMA; Theatre Exile: THE WHALE.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford’s award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for THE COMPLETE WORKS OF Jane Austen (ABRIDGED), and range from $45-$55. Group rates available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Previews are on September 27 and 28, with all tickets at $25. For information on deeply discounted tickets including Lunch Time Special and Student Rush, visit Click Here. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talk back with the cast after each Sunday matinee.

Subscriptions are now on sale for Playhouse on Park’s 15th Main Stage Season! Subscriptions include the following Main Stage productions: THE COMPLETE WORKS OF Jane Austen (ABRIDGED), THE PIN-UP GIRLS: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER, MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B, TONI STONE, and THE PROM, with the option to add stop/time dance theater, Playhouse on Park’s resident dance company, at a 20% savings. Purchase your subscription now in order to secure tickets before all seats are filled! Patrons choose to subscribe because they are guaranteed the same performance day and seats for each production. Enjoy exclusive Subscriber events, and more. Subscriptions range from $80 - $168, depending upon the date (preview vs. regular performance) and seat location (choose from three seating tiers).

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit Click Here. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.