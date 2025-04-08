Cast Set for DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL! Playhouse on Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL! will run at Playhouse on Park for select weekend public performances. The production will be directed and choreographed by David Addis, with music direction by Robert Tomasulo. DON’T LET THE PIGEON… is a part of Playhouse on Park’s Literature Alive series, catering to school groups and families. This production is recommended for children in grades pre-kindergarten through grade four yet is enjoyable for all ages.

“It's not easy being the Pigeon - you never get to do ANYTHING. But when the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp!) late, maybe that wily bird CAN do something. Featuring an innovative mix of songs and feathers, DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL! is even more fun than staying up late and having a hot dog party! With a script written by Mo Willems, the creator of the #1 New York Times best-selling, Caldecott Honor award-winning "Pigeon" picture books, and featuring music by Deborah Wicks La Puma (Elephant & Piggie's We Are in a Play!), DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL! is sure to get everyone’s wings flapping!”

David Addis (Director) has worked around the globe as an arts administrator, and across the East Coast as a director and performer. He has directed over a dozen productions for organizations in the Greater Hartford area, most recently A Charles Dickens Christmas at Playhouse on Park, at the Ethel Walker School, and at Simsbury Summer Theatre. His management credits include work with Norwegian Cruise Line on productions including SIX, Jersey Boys, Burn the Floor, and Priscilla Queen of the Desert, at Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, FL, and here at Playhouse on Park. David holds a BA in Performing Arts Management from the Hartt School.

The cast includes EVAN BLACKWELL (Business Man & Others) National Tour: Old Max Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS; Other Theatre: Pierre NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, Voice of the Plant LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Whitney ANYTHING GOES RACHEL BRUDNER (Duckling & Others) Playhouse on Park: Sally CAT IN THE HAT; Vital Theatre Off-Broadway: PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL; National Tour, National Tour, PEPPA PIG’S ADVENTURE; ArtsPower: JUDY MOODY AND THE STINK Jeremiah Burch (Teenager & Others) Carriage House Players: Haemon ANTIGONE; Argyle Theatre: Ensemble PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL; Post Theatre Company: Cliff CABARET LOGAN FARLEY (Pigeon) Off-Broadway: Peter PINKALICOUS, Milton Theatre: Ensemble u/s Kurt and Ram) HEATHERS; Quisisana Resort: Spongebob Squarepants SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol: Victor CABARET CHELSEA MAJORS (Bus Driver) Adventure Theatre MTC: Time/Miss Chan SHE PERSISTED; Creative Cauldron: Maggie WORKING; Landless Theatre: Johanna SWEENEY TODD [PROG METAL VERSION]; Workhouse Arts Center: Janet ROCKY HORROR RACHEL ROTH (Little Old Lady & Others) Woodstock Playhouse: Tammy ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE; The Hartt School: Bea SOMETHING ROTTEN; Jeans Playhouse: Enid LEGALLY BLONDE; Goodspeed’s Festival of New Musicals: Nanny CAROL OF THE BELLS

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford’s award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring, and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for DON’T LET THE PIGEON…, and range from $22.50-25.00 Group rates are available!. All tickets are subject to a $2.50 service charge. Public performances will take place on Saturday, April 26th at 10 am & 1 pm, Saturday, May 3rd at 1 pm* & 4 pm, and Saturday, May 10th at 1 pm & 4 pm. *May 3rd at 1 pm will be a sensory-friendly performance.

Sensory-friendly performances are designed to accommodate those with sensory dysfunction or sensory processing disorder including those on the autism spectrum, suffering from PTSD, and more. At a sensory-friendly performance: house lights are kept partially on; volume is turned down; sound and lighting elements that may be jarring are eliminated; electronic devices such as iPads are allowed; audience members can come and go if needed; a safe space is created in the lobby for those who do have to exit the theatre; and fight toys are welcomed. This sensory-friendly performance is sponsored by The Miracle League of Connecticut.

All Literature Alive School Day performances are sold out. Please reach out to be added to the mailing list to receive information on next year’s Literature Alive productions.

