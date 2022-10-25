Cast Announced For August Wilson's FENCES at Playhouse On Park

August Wilson's FENCES will run at Playhouse on Park November 2 - 20, 2022. This production will be directed by Kenney M. Green. FENCES is a part of Playhouse on Park's 14th Main Stage Season, the theme of which is Perseverance. This season highlights stories of fighters and survivors, to coincide with the Playhouse's journey of persevering through the pandemic.

August Wilson's FENCES is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

Set in segregated Pittsburgh in the 1950s, Fences depicts the life of Troy Maxson, a former Negro League baseball star now scraping by as a sanitation worker. A towering figure facing thwarted aspirations, Troy attempts to assert control in his life through his relationships with his wife and son. But even as he takes responsibility for their safety and well-being, he betrays them each in ways that will forever alter their lives. Part of August Wilson's 10-play Century Cycle, Fences explores the walls we build around ourselves and our loved ones, while also illuminating one family's struggles in a racist society. Fences is the winner of the Pulitzer Prize, two-time Tony Award-winner, and one of the most groundbreaking plays of the 20th century.

About the Director: Kenney M. Green is thrilled to be making his directorial debut here at Playhouse on Park with this wonderfully heartbreaking piece. Kenney served as Producing Artistic Director for the Depot Theatre for 4 years, is a faculty member in the Musical Theatre Department at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA - NY Campus) and is a member of Actors' Equity, Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and Society for Directors and Choreographers (SDC). He resides in Harlem, NY with his partner Musical Director/Composer Adam Tilford. Directing Credits: TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, PUTTING IT TOGETHER, FOREVER PLAID, THE MOUNTAINTOP, THE FULL MONTY, LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND, to name a few. As an actor, Film/TV: FIRE ISLAND Theatre: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE (National Tour), FINKS (Off-Broadway), AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' (European Tour) and more. Learn more at www.kenneygreen.com.

The cast includes Eric Carter (Bono) South Camden Theater Company: Martin Luther King THE MOUNTAINTOP; Azuka Theater Company: Damon SUNSET BABY; Plays and Players Theater: Biff DEATH OF A SALESMAN; Theatre in the X: Catesby RICHARD lll, Yvette Monique Clark (Rose) Utah Shakespeare Festival: Willeta Mayer TROUBLE IN MIND, Countess Rousillion ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL; Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre: Ursula THE LITTLE MERMAID; Denver Center for the Performing Arts: Aunt Jackie IN THE UPPER ROOM International Tour: Nell AIN'T MISBEHAVIN', Daniel Danielson (Gabriel) NYC Theater: Satchel Page THE BLACK BABE RUTH. TV: LAW AND ORDER, BULL, and THE BLACKLIST!, Nestor Garland (Lyons) John Cullum Theatre: Peter SURPRISE, Ralph SALLY HAS ISSUES; Gallery Players Theatre: Lionel ROOFTOP THANKSGIVING; The Players Theatre: Will THE BROTHER, Khalfani Louis (Cory) Regional credits: Hedgerow Theatre Company: Valentine TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA; Ithaca Shakespeare Company: Count Paris ROMEO AND JULIET; Evergreen Theatre Collective: Cinesias LYSISTRATA, Jamil A.C. Mangan (Troy Maxson) TheaterWorks Hartford: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. THE MOUNTAINTOP; Everyman Theatre: Harmond RADIO GOLF; Arts Bank Theatre: Boy Willie THE PIANO LESSON; TV: BLUE BLOODS, GOTHAM, THE GROUND ON WHICH I STAND: AUGUST WILSON, and Sahana Arulampalam and Gibson Quinn are making their theatrical debuts in the role of Raynell.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for FENCES, and range from $45-$55. Group rates available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Previews are on November 2nd and 3rd, with all tickets at $25. Student Rush is $15 cash ($17.50 w/ credit card), available 15 minutes prior to curtain. Lunch Time Special tickets are available between 12pm - 1pm for the performance occurring that same day/evening. They are $15 cash ($17.50 w/ credit card). Lunch Time Special tickets must be purchased in person at the Playhouse on Park box office. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talk back with the cast after each Sunday matinee.

Additionally, subscriptions are currently on sale for Playhouse on Park's 14th Main Stage season. Subscribers save 20% off individual ticket prices. Purchase your subscription now in order to secure tickets in advance for all Main Stage productions in the upcoming season! Patrons choose to subscribe because they are guaranteed the same performance day and seats for each production. Plus, tickets can be exchanged to a new date if necessary, as long as the exchange is requested prior to the original date.

COVID-19 Policy: Vaccination card checks and masks are not required. However, masks are strongly recommended.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.