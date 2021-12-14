Caitlin Kinnunen, Brett Stoelker, Avionce Hoyles, and More Will Lead JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at ACT of CT

ACT of CT has announced casting for its third production of the 2021-2022 season - Andrew Lloyd Webber's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR!

Directed by ACT of CT's Grammy-nominated Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will be the theater's largest production to date, and will star Tony-nominated Caitlin Kinnunen as Mary, Brett Stoelker as Jesus and Avionce Hoyles as Judas. The production will also feature Chris Balestriere, Corinne Broadbent, Reggie Bromell, Susie Carroll, Ben Cherington, Randy Donaldson, Courtney Long, Marlena Lopez Hilderley, Kelly MacMillan, Michael McGuirk, Val Moranto, Ariel Neydavoud, Andrew Stevens Purdy, Isaac Ryckeghem, Sonya Venugopal, Cole Wachman, and Caitlin Witty.

This timeless rock opera follows the last week of Jesus Christ's life as seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary, his disciples, and those in power. This iconic 1970's rock score contains such well-known songs as "Jesus Christ Superstar," "I Don't Know How to Love Him" and "Gethsemane." A true global phenomenon that has been wowing audiences for 50 years!

Performances run March 24 - April 17, 2022.

To purchase tickets please visit actofct.org or call the box office at (475) 215-5497. Senior / Student and Group pricing is available.