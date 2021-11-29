COOL YULE A Rock & Roll Holiday Art Exhibition is Coming To C Parker Gallery

C. Parker Gallery, 409 Greenwich Avenue in Greenwich is going to rock the art world with "Cool Yule - A Rock & Roll Holiday Art Exhibition," Thursday, December 9th through Sunday, December 12th, 2021.

The "Cool Yule - A Rock & Roll Holiday Art Exhibition" showcases an amazing collection of works featuring musicians such as Paul McCartney, Jerry Garcia, John Entwistle (The Who), Jimi Hendrix, Ron Wood (Rolling Stones), Bob Dylan, Robby Krieger (The Doors), Tony Bennett, The Police, Lynyrd Skynyrd, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, U2 and dozens more plus rock photographs from sessions including, Led Zeppelin, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Bon Jovi and more. The "Cool Yule - A Rock & Roll Holiday Art Exhibition also features animation art, concert tour posters and more.

One of the many highlights of the "Cool Yule - A Rock & Roll Holiday Art Exhibition" includes a book signing by famed Rock photographer Mark Weiss whose critically acclaimed coffee table book "The Decade That Rocked - The Photography of Mark 'Weissguy' Weiss." is in its fifth printing and has over 1,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. This is a must have book for fans of 80s heavy metal and hair band music. Weiss will be signing books on Saturday, December 11th from 2pm - 4pm.

The "Cool Yule - A Rock & Roll Holiday Art Exhibition" is the largest and most unique exhibition and it's only at C. Parker Gallery for four days only. Come see what you've been hearing - the "Cool Yule - A Rock & Roll Holiday Art Exhibition" Thursday, December 9th through Sunday, December 12th at C. Parker Gallery, 409 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, Connecticut. The "Cool Yule" exhibition is free and open to the public.

Exhibition Details:

Who: Artwork & Photographs of Music Icons

Live appearance & book signing from photographer Mark Weiss (Saturday only)

What: Cool Yule - A Rock & Roll Holiday Art Exhibition

Where: C. Parker Gallery, 409 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT 06830

(203) 661-0205

When: Thursday, December 9th - 11am - 9pm

Friday, December 10th - 11am - 9pm

Saturday, December 11th - 11am - 9pm

Sunday, December 12th - 11am - 5pm