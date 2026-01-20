CAFC Welcomes New Executive Director

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Board of Directors of the Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County (CAFC) has named Douglas Laustsen as Executive Director, effective January 20, 2026. CAFC, established in 2008, is a network of artists, arts and cultural organizations, and creative businesses in coastal Fairfield County, and serves as a Designated Regional Service Organization (DRSO) of the Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA).

Laustsen will provide strategic and operational leadership during a period of both new opportunities and ongoing challenges for the arts and culture sector. Drawing on his experience with non-profit and creative organizations, he will support CAFC’s mission to provide marketing, capacity building, professional development, and advocacy services for its members.

"We are pleased to announce that Douglas is joining the Cultural Alliance," stated Board President Cheryl Williams. "His creativity, commitment to community, and experience make him exceptionally qualified to lead the Cultural Alliance at this critical time. We are confident that his vision and leadership will strengthen the organization and advance arts and culture in Fairfield County."

Laustsen is a seasoned arts administrator focused on using the arts to build stronger and more engaged communities. His prior work as a musician and educator has informed his belief that cultural institutions and creators have a pivotal role to play in addressing the critical issues of our time.

Most recently, he served as the Director of Operations for INTEMPO, a nationally recognized creative youth development organization that provides music education to children in Stamford, CT. Douglas was responsible for creating and strengthening strategic partnerships with other organizations in lower Fairfield County. He serves as treasurer on the board of El Sistema USA, a national network of organizations committed to providing high quality music education for every child.

As an artist, he has completed several projects that involve community engagement, audience interaction, and music technology. He resides in Stamford with his wife and two children, they enjoy the incredibly diverse range of arts and culture experiences the county offers.

Laustsen states, “I am incredibly excited to advocate for and support the amazing work being done by the arts and culture sector in Fairfield County. This area is home to such a diverse range of vital organizations and individuals. I can't wait to hear from the membership about their work and begin to put a spotlight on it."

The CAFC Board of Directors also announced the addition of four new board members:

Whitney Isola brings business operational expertise from tech and healthcare startups. She is the Vice President of the Project Management Office at Archer Review & Online MedEd and a Managing Partner at Pear Partners in Stamford. Whitney has a passion for arts and culture. She resides in Stamford with her husband and two children.

Jen Wastrom served on the board of the Mark Twain Library for over two decades in various roles, including two terms as President. Her professional background includes positions in public relations at Simon & Schuster, and Little, Brown publishing houses, followed by her tenure as Manager of Press Relations at Lifetime Television. Jen resides in Redding with her husband, and they have two adult sons.

Pam Robey began her association with the Mark Twain Library as a volunteer before joining the Board of Directors several years later. She has served in multiple capacities, including as Board President, and has held leadership positions in other organizations within the Redding community. Pam and her husband are residents of Redding and have two adult sons.

Jen and Pam played instrumental roles in establishing the Pudd'nhead Festival, a multi-venue event that became the Mark Twain Library’s largest fundraising source in 10 years, generating more than $1 million.

Ann Lydecker has a career that spans philanthropy, fine art, technology and non-profit leadership. She currently serves on the board of the French-American Aid for Children and spent over a decade on the Board of Advisors for Artists Talk on Art in New York. Ann has also worked in professional positions with Blackbaud, There.App and Christie’s Auction House, along with various voluntary leadership roles. She and her husband reside in Darien.

The Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County (CAFC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit network that operates as a regional cultural service organization serving 15 coastal Fairfield County towns, from Greenwich to Shelton. For the public, CAFC publishes and broadcasts FCBuzz Events, a free, comprehensive cultural calendar of opportunities across the region.

