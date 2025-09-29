Brief Cameo Productions to Present 2nd Annual Fundraiser in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brief Cameo Productions will present the return of its fundraiser event: Brief Cameo's Octoberfest, to take place Monday, October 27, 2025 at the Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Society at 7pm. Tickets are $30, and can be purchased via the company's website.

The evening will feature a performance of Sarah Kronenberg's (BCP's Ragtime and Sunday in the Park With George) cabaret, The Strange Adventures of an Accidental Theatre Kid: A Musical Adventure. "Brief Cameo is the perfect blend of top-tier leadership and talented artists," according to Kronenberg. "It's the ideal place to work on craft , share with the audience, and play on a historic stage. Working with them is always a joy." Joining Kronenberg on piano will be Eric Larivee (BCP's Ragtime).

"Sarah has been a dear friend and colleague for many years," says Jim Clark, BCP's founder and lead Producer. "I'm so excited to be able to present her one-woman show to our CT audiences, fresh off its premiere at Don't Tell Mama in New York this past July. We're thrilled to also have Samantha Rae Bass and Johanna Regan Milani performing a number from our upcoming January production, which will be announced very soon!"

Doors for the event will open at 6:30pm, with the performance beginning at 7pm. The musical portion of the evening will be followed by a reception, with light refreshments, a 50/50 raffle, and an opportunity to purchase gift cards to local businesses, with all proceeds going towards Brief Cameo's upcoming January production.