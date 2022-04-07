Bread and Puppet Theater to Stage THE PERSIANS

Vermont's internationally acclaimed Bread and Puppet Theater will return to the University of Connecticut for two outdoor afternoon performances of Aeschylus' tragedy The Persians on April 23 and 24, 2022.



The show, performed by the Bread and Puppet company together with over 20 community volunteers, will bring together musicians, composers, builders and puppeteers from many eras of Bread and Puppet's history, and includes giant puppets, flying plastic, Lubberland gesturing, a chorus of screamers, and Johann Sebastian Bach. Bread and Puppet Theater founder and director Peter Schumann explained his interpretation of the 472 BCE tragedy in this manner: "When Athens commissioned Aeschylus to write the official celebration piece for the Greeks' miraculous victory over the vastly superior Persian Empire invasion force they must have expected just that: a glorification of national prowess & skill. What they got instead is the opposite: heartrending compassion for the slain enemy, lamentation for the despairing mothers and widows of the slain warriors. Can our own permanently warring military industrial empire learn from this?"



Tickets for Bread and Puppet Theater's The Persians are $15 for adults, and $10 for students and can be purchased online at https://bimp.ticketleap.com/the-persians/. Performances will take place outdoors on UConn's South Campus Lawn, except in case of inclement weather, in which case performances will take place indoors at a location to be announced. Masks are recommended, but not required, for audience members at either outdoor or indoor performances. Seat will be first come, first served. For outdoor shows, please bring chairs and blankets.



In conjunction with performances of The Persians, Bread and Puppet Theater will perform a street show on UConn's Fairfield Way on Wednesday, April 20 at 12 noon; and participate in an in-person and online Ballard Institute Puppet Forum at UConn's Dramatic Arts Department Mobius Space on Thursday, April 21 at 12 noon. For more information on these activities see https://tinyurl.com/yzcpy2ej.



Those wishing to be volunteer performers in The Persians can fill out the form at this site: https://tinyurl.com/wnwhh4v6. An online Press Kit of information about Bread and Puppet Theater's The Persians at the University of Connecticut is here: https://tinyurl.com/yc84np75.

